[SBS Star] "We Always Share Our Locations·Selfies" Jang Na-ra Tells How Much She Enjoys Her Married Life

Actress Jang Na-ra opened up about how much she enjoys her married life.The August 15 episode of K-pop boy group BIGBANG member DAESUNG's YouTube show, 'Zip DS' featured the cast members of SBS' drama 'Good Partner' as guests: Jang Na-ra, Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Jun Han, and Pyo Ji Hoon (P.O of K-pop boy group Block B).During the show, DAESUNG mentioned that Jang Na-ra is the only married one among the 'Good Partner' cast."Does anyone else besides her have any plans to get married in the future? Did you guys not talk to each other about this topic?", DAESUNG asked the actors.Kim Jun Han replied that Jang Na-ra has been a big advocate for marriage among them, as she has been enjoying hers thoroughly."Jang Na-ra always tells us to find someone nice quickly. She emphasizes this to me even more because of my age.", the 41-year-old actor added.Jang Na-ra smiled broadly and said, "I've been enjoying it a lot.", referring to her married life.Her co-stars shared how happy Jang Na-ra seems in her married life: "She always has that big smile on her face when she talks about her marriage!", Kim Jun Han expressed, and Nam Ji-hyun added, "She seems to contact her husband quite often."Jang Na-ra smiled and revealed that she and her husband like to always keep in touch."We always share our locations and selfies in real-time when we are out for work or travel far away for filming. It's been like a rule between us since we started dating.", the actress remarked.Jang Na-ra said she thinks it is important that two people in a relationship agree on how often they contact each other."When two people in a relationship have different preferences about how often they text or call each other, things can get tough.", the actress remarked.She resumed, "My older brother and his wife go a whole day without contacting each other. They don't talk to each other until they get home. And yet, they're such a happy couple.""If you find someone nice who you like and is on the same page with you on things that matter, I think it's not a bad idea to get married quickly.", Jang Na-ra added, expressing her happiness with her marriage.Jang Na-ra and her husband, a cameraman six years younger than her, met while working together on SBS' drama 'VIP' (2019).The couple tied the knot in June 2022.(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)