[SBS Star] Furious BTS Fans Demand SUGA's Exit with Truck Protests After His DUI Incident

Following K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA's DUI incident, outraged group fans have staged truck protests demanding his departure.On August 16, some photos taken in front of BTS' management agency, HYBE Labels, headquarters and SUGA's apartment complex in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, circulated online.The photos showed a line of screened trucks encircling these buildings.These trucks were sent in response to SUGA's DUI incident, which made headlines last week.The message on the screen read: "We don't want a criminal in the group. Leave BTS, SUGA. You let go of our hands first; you've thrown away 11 years of your career yourself. No one drinks and drives like you. Not only is driving under the influence illegal, but riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk is too. Everything you did was against the law. We're so embarrassed of you. ARMY will fill up the 7th spot in the group, so just leave."Back on August 6, SUGA was found lying on the ground in Yongsan-gu, following an accident on an electric scooter while returning home after having drinks.His blood-alcohol concentration was revealed to be 0.227%, well above the 0.08% threshold that leads to a driving license revocation.Under Korean traffic laws, drivers with a blood-alcohol level of 0.2% or higher can face fines between 10 million and 20 million won, or a prison sentence of two to five years. The same penalties apply to electric scooter users.Initially, HYBE Labels stated that SUGA was using an electric kickboard during the accident.In his apology, SUGA confirmed this version and mentioned he had been fined and had his driving license revoked.It was later revealed that SUGA was actually riding an electric scooter with a saddle that can reach speeds of up to 30 km/h, not a less powerful electric kickboard that tops out at under 25 km/h, and the case was not closed, like he implied.SUGA reportedly told the police he had only consumed a single glass of beer before the accident as well.But it was confirmed that a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.227% is considered "impossibly high" for just one glass of beer.The police are currently investigating to determine whether he will face a significant fine or prison sentence.Criticism of both the DUI incident and the attempts to downplay it continues ever since the incident though.Many fans are expressing their disappointment and calling for his departure from the group, which has led to today's truck protest.However, there is growing division within the fandom. Some fans argue that asking for his departure from BTS is too extreme a response.(Credit= Online Community, HYBE Labels)(SBS Star)