[SBS Star] Gong Min Jung ♥ Jang Jae-ho to Tie the Knot After Playing Married Couple in 'Marry My Husband'
[SBS Star] Gong Min Jung ♥ Jang Jae-ho to Tie the Knot After Playing Married Couple in 'Marry My Husband'

[SBS Star] Gong Min Jung ♥ Jang Jae-ho to Tie the Knot After Playing Married Couple in 'Marry My Husband'
Actress Gong Min Jeung and actor Jang Jae-ho, who recently portrayed a married couple together in a drama, revealed that they are getting married in real life.

On August 16, Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae-ho announced they were getting married in a wedding ceremony scheduled for September.

Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae-ho are the same age, both born in 1986; they portrayed a married couple in tvN's hit drama 'Marry My Husband', which concluded in February.

In the drama, Gong Min Jeung played 'Yang Ju-ran', the co-worker of the main character 'Kang Ji-won' (actress Park Min Young); Jang Jae-ho played 'Lee Jae-won', the unfaithful husband of 'Yang Ju-ran'.

'Yang Ju-ran' and 'Lee Jae-won' go through a rough breakup in the drama; however, the actors who played them fell in love with each other off-screen.
According to reports, Gong Min Jeung and Jang Jae-ho had known each other before working on 'Marry My Husband'.

The two are said to have become closer while shooting the drama and started dating.

On the same day, news outlet News1 exclusively released a phone conversation with Gong Min Jeung, where she gave details on her wedding.

"The ceremony will be private; only family members and close friends will attend. We never wanted to have a big wedding. It will be a quiet celebration.", the actress said.

About the overwhelming amount of congratulations pouring in for her wedding announcement, Gong Min Jeung expressed, "I'm quite bewildered. Thank you for your congratulations."
Meanwhile, Gong Min Jeung, born in September 1986, debuted in the film 'Your Time Is Up' (2013).

The actress gained recognition through her notable performances in various projects, such as the film 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982' (2019), tvN's drama 'Hometown Cha-cha-cha' (2021), and 'Marry My Husband'.

Jang Jae-ho, born in December 1986, began his acting career in 2008 with a play.

He has been in many dramas since then, including MBC's 'Children of the 20th Century' (2017), KBS' 'Through the Waves' (2018), and 'Marry My Husband'.
(Credit= 'greengreen_j' 'hohee01' Instagram, 'tvN D ENT' YouTube, tvN Marry My Husband)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
