뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Not Only Is He Great at What He Does, but He Is Also..." HYOLYN Names FELIX Her Current Type
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Not Only Is He Great at What He Does, but He Is Also..." HYOLYN Names FELIX Her Current Type

Published 2024.08.16 12:21 View Count
[SBS Star] "Not Only Is He Great at What He Does, but He Is Also..." HYOLYN Names FELIX Her Current Type
K-pop artist HYOLYN mentioned FELIX of boy group Stray Kids as her recent type, explaining how much she finds his well-rounded charm captivating.

On August 14 episode of MBC's "Weekly Idol," HYOLYN appeared as a guest.

At the beginning of the show, HYOLYN performed a number of songs, including "So Cool," "Loving U," "Ma Boy," "SEE SEA," and her new track "Wait."

Following the performances, another K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon and entertainer Boom had an interview with her.
HYOLYN
During the interview, Ha Sung Woon brought up a past interview where HYOLYN mentioned, "I'm going to get married by 35 at the latest."

In response, 33-year-old HYOLYN laughed and said, "At that age, I thought 35 was old. Now, I think maybe in my early 40s?" 

When Boom urged her to be more specific, to which HYOLYN hesitated and said, "I can't say exactly when. I'll get married when I feel like it."

HYOLYN added, "I'm at that age now, but I still feel like I'm in my prime. I apologize for being thoughtless back then. I think I might get married around 40 to 42. But hopefully, it won't take that long," then chuckle. 
HYOLYN
After that, the hosts asked about her type, and she explained that it always changes. She then shared who she has recently been interested in.

Shyly, HYOLYN shared, "I mean, I'm not sure if I would go as far as saying they are my types, but... Lately, I find FELIX of Stray Kids really cool. He's amazing at what he does, and his mindset is also impressive. Although he is my hoobae, I have so much respect for him. So, FELIX is one."

She continued, "Another person I've been interested in is DEX. He seems to be respectful and kind to everyone around him, which makes him really attractive."
HYOLYN
(Credit= MBC Weekly Idol, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지