[SBS Star] "Not Only Is He Great at What He Does, but He Is Also..." HYOLYN Names FELIX Her Current Type

K-pop artist HYOLYN mentioned FELIX of boy group Stray Kids as her recent type, explaining how much she finds his well-rounded charm captivating.On August 14 episode of MBC's "Weekly Idol," HYOLYN appeared as a guest.At the beginning of the show, HYOLYN performed a number of songs, including "So Cool," "Loving U," "Ma Boy," "SEE SEA," and her new track "Wait."Following the performances, another K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon and entertainer Boom had an interview with her.During the interview, Ha Sung Woon brought up a past interview where HYOLYN mentioned, "I'm going to get married by 35 at the latest."In response, 33-year-old HYOLYN laughed and said, "At that age, I thought 35 was old. Now, I think maybe in my early 40s?"When Boom urged her to be more specific, to which HYOLYN hesitated and said, "I can't say exactly when. I'll get married when I feel like it."HYOLYN added, "I'm at that age now, but I still feel like I'm in my prime. I apologize for being thoughtless back then. I think I might get married around 40 to 42. But hopefully, it won't take that long," then chuckle.After that, the hosts asked about her type, and she explained that it always changes. She then shared who she has recently been interested in.Shyly, HYOLYN shared, "I mean, I'm not sure if I would go as far as saying they are my types, but... Lately, I find FELIX of Stray Kids really cool. He's amazing at what he does, and his mindset is also impressive. Although he is my hoobae, I have so much respect for him. So, FELIX is one."She continued, "Another person I've been interested in is DEX. He seems to be respectful and kind to everyone around him, which makes him really attractive."(Credit= MBC Weekly Idol, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)