[SBS Star] "He Cheated on Me During Engagement" Lee Hee-jin Reveals the Pain of Dating the Wrong Men
[SBS Star] "He Cheated on Me During Engagement" Lee Hee-jin Reveals the Pain of Dating the Wrong Men

[SBS Star] "He Cheated on Me During Engagement" Lee Hee-jin Reveals the Pain of Dating the Wrong Men
Lee Hee-jin of K-pop girl group Baby V.O.X opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced after discovering that her fiancé was unfaithful during their engagement.

On August 13 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," the members of Baby V.O.X made a guest appearance. 

While chatting with the members of "Four Men" about their dating and married lives, Shim Eun-jin pointed out that Lee Hee-jin always seemed to pick the wrong men.

Curious, the cast of "Four Men" asked, "How bad were these men, Hee-jin? Tell us!"
Lee Hee-jin
Lee Hee-jin
Lee Hee-jin recalled discovering her ex-boyfriend's betrayal, starting with, "One day, I sensed something was off. Normally, I'm not very intuitive, but that day my instincts were unusually strong."

She continued, "I usually avoid snooping through other people's phones, but my curiosity got the better of me, and I couldn't resist checking my ex's phone. It was password-protected, but since he was so self-absorbed, I tried his birthday, and it opened right up."

The K-pop star then shared, "There wasn't a single photo of me on his phone, but there were plenty of pictures of him happily smiling with another woman," which she found extremely shocking.

She added, "His family knew me because we were planning to get married, yet he was seeing another woman while claiming I was the one he intended to marry. The shock from this revelation made it difficult for me to date anyone else for a long time."

Lee Hee-jin also mentioned, "One of my exes even took my designer watch and secretly sold it," which left the members of "Four Men" stunned.
Lee Hee-jin
(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
