[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Seo Eunkwang Tell Hilarious Tale of Their Long-Standing Empty Promise to Eat Out

Seo Eunkwang of K-pop boy group BTOB and Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE said for ten years, they have been promising to go out for a meal without actually doing it.On August 9, Jung Yong Hwa guested on 'Kwang's Room', the YouTube show where Seo Eunkwang invites fellow artists to his place for a delightful get-together.As Jung Yong Hwa entered, he playfully remarked, "Eunkwang, we should grab a meal together."Seo Eunkwang greeted the singer with a warm hug and exclaimed, "We're having a meal together at last!"During their chat over luxurious lunch boxes Seo Eunkwang prepared, Jung Yong Hwa brought up a ten-year-old unfulfilled promise between them."Eunkwang and I were not acquainted until one day when he and I happened to be next to each other without anyone else. 'I seriously love your singing style.', Eunkwang told me. 'Thanks. Let's grab a bite together sometime.', I replied. That's how it all started.", Jung Yong Hwa said, bursting into laughter.Jung Yong Hwa resumed, "Back then, we only met at annual awards ceremonies at the end of the year. Every year, we repeated this conversation: 'Let's have a meal together sometime.', 'Yes, we definitely should.'. 'Oh no, Eunkwang, we didn't make it this year. Perhaps next year?', 'Oh, certainly. I'll reach out to you.'."Then, Seo Eunkwang chuckled and confessed, "You know what? I didn't have your phone number!", making everyone at the site laugh uncontrollably."Same here!", Jung Yong Hwa remarked, "We didn't have each other's numbers; we never even asked.""And then, each of us enlisted in the military.", he added, revealing the untold story of how their communication stopped, resulting in their promise being unfulfilled for ten years.The video ended with Jung Yong Hwa saying, "I'm seriously going to grab a bite with Eunkwang, take a photo, and share it on social media.""Yeah, like ten years later?", Seo Eunkwang playfully commented, concluding the video with laughter.(Credit= '스튜디오 잼박스 - STUDIO JAMBOX' YouTube)(SBS Star)