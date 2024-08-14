[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa·Seo Eunkwang Tell Hilarious Tale of Their Long-Standing Empty Promise to Eat Out

On August 9, Jung Yong Hwa guested on 'Kwang's Room', the YouTube show where Seo Eunkwang invites fellow artists to his place for a delightful get-together.
As Jung Yong Hwa entered, he playfully remarked, "Eunkwang, we should grab a meal together."
Seo Eunkwang greeted the singer with a warm hug and exclaimed, "We're having a meal together at last!"
"Eunkwang and I were not acquainted until one day when he and I happened to be next to each other without anyone else. 'I seriously love your singing style.', Eunkwang told me. 'Thanks. Let's grab a bite together sometime.', I replied. That's how it all started.", Jung Yong Hwa said, bursting into laughter.
Then, Seo Eunkwang chuckled and confessed, "You know what? I didn't have your phone number!", making everyone at the site laugh uncontrollably.
"Same here!", Jung Yong Hwa remarked, "We didn't have each other's numbers; we never even asked."
"And then, each of us enlisted in the military.", he added, revealing the untold story of how their communication stopped, resulting in their promise being unfulfilled for ten years.
"Yeah, like ten years later?", Seo Eunkwang playfully commented, concluding the video with laughter.
(Credit= '스튜디오 잼박스 - STUDIO JAMBOX' YouTube)
(SBS Star)