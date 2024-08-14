[SBS Star] "He's So Caring like That" Jung So Min Shares that Jung Hae In Often Made Her Heart Flutter

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung So Min candidly admitted that actor Jung Hae In's warm gestures frequently made her heart skip a beat.On August 14, a press conference for Jung So Min and Jung Hae In's romantic comedy series "Love Next Door" took place.At the press conference, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In opened up about their experience working together on the series.Jung Hae In went, "I've done romance before, but since this was my first time doing a romantic comedy, I was pretty nervous at the start. I had the usual mix of fear and uncertainty that comes with trying something new. But with the support of our director, writer, and So Min, I was able to settle in quickly and feel comfortable on set."Jung So Min chimed in, "Hae In oppa is always so considerate, constantly checking in on everyone's well-being. I was really touched by how warm and caring he was. He'd often ask me things like, 'How are you today? Did you get enough sleep?' and it really made me feel cared for—it even made my heart flutter a bit."Jung Hae In then shyly shared his own fluttering moment, saying, "Every time we filmed, So Min's hearty laughter would catch me off guard. It has this way of making everyone feel at ease, and I couldn't help but laugh along with her. I'm usually a bit shy, but her positive energy really made my heart flutter. She just radiates good vibes.""Love Next Door" depicts a tumultuous story about a woman named Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So Min) trying to reboot her life and the unexpected chaos that ensues when she crosses paths with "mom's friend's son," Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae In), a living reminder of her embarrassing past.(Credit= tvN Love Next Door)(SBS Star)