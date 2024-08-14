[SBS Star] "She Occasionally Crosses the Line" Jung Hae In Describes His On-Set Dynamics with Jung So Min

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Jung So Min shared how close they have become working together in 'Love Next Door'.On August 13, the cast members of tvN's upcoming drama 'Love Next Door', Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, and Kim Ji Eun guested on the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.During the show, Jung So Min shared how awkward it was when they first met after being cast in the drama."When we first met, we didn't talk for hours after exchanging greetings. In need of a strong measure, we decided to stop speaking politely to one another to become closer. It made things even more uncomfortable for a while, though. Our conversation kept stopping.""But as we had get-togethers from time to time and went out to have delicious meals, we gradually became more comfortable with each other.", she remarked."Talking casually to each other can help people feel closer. But didn't it also make you cross the line without even realizing it?", the host, comedian Jang Do-yeon asked the actors.When Jung Hae In said, "I don't think I did.", Jung So Min added, "But shouldn't it be up to others to decide whether you have crossed any lines?"Jung Hae In laughed and replied, "You were the one who occasionally crossed the line on set!""I tend to do that.", Jung So Min confessed, cracking up with a giggle."Yesterday on set, So Min seemed to have changed into her character, 'Bae Seok-ryu'. She made extreme physical contact with me when the cameras were not rolling.", Jung Hae In remarked, exposing that Jung So Min tried to kick him."He made an action first, so I reacted like this.", Jung So Min explained and demonstrated a playful kick.She then explained, "He intimidated me first by approaching me while puffing up his body!"; the actress also mimicked how Jung Hae In approached her, making everyone laugh."When did I do that?!", Jung Hae In playfully protested and stated, "So Min started teasing me with words first. When I approached, she attempted to kick me!""Your filming site sounds super fun.", Jang Do-yeon commented.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, tvN Love Next Door)(SBS Star)