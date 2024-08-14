뉴스
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Reveals that He Once Broke Up over a Bottle of Ketchup
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Reveals that He Once Broke Up over a Bottle of Ketchup

Published 2024.08.14
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Reveals that He Once Broke Up over a Bottle of Ketchup
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed that he once ended his relationship because of ketchup. 

On August 13 episode of MBC's television show "Clean Freak Brian," Brian of boy duo FLY TO THE SKY and his cleaning partner, BAMBAM, visited hip-hop artist GREE's house for an inspection and deep cleaning. 

It was after GREE's father, entertainer Kim Gu-ra, had asked them if they could clean GREE's house before his military enlistment. 

Kim Gu-ra said to them, "My son's house is such a mess. Nothing is organized, and everything's expired. I get so annoyed every time I visit. If he goes off to the military without a deep clean first, his place will be a total disaster."
Clean Freak Brian
When Brian and BAMBAM visited GREE's house, they were shocked by how unclean and disorganized it really was.

In disbelief, Brian asked, "Do you seriously live alone here? The level of messiness seems like it couldn't be just one person's doing!" GREE replied with an awkward smile, "Yeah, I've lived here by myself for the past five years. I almost never clean though. But I do feel it needs a thorough cleaning, especially before my enlistment." 

As Brian and BAMBAM continued inspecting the house, they pointed out various issues, causing GREE to break into a cold sweat.
Clean Freak Brian
Later, when BAMBAM opened the fridge and started checking items one by one, he found a bottle of ketchup and checked its expiration date. 

Although it had not expired like GREE's mayonnaise, Brian noticed that it had been hastily squeezed and put back. 

He commented, "People who are impatient squeeze ketchup like this. Normally, you'd squeeze it out, watch the air go in, and then close the lid."

Hearing this, BAMBAM exclaimed, "Wow, Brian, you're just like me! People like us would never put a bottle of ketchup back in the fridge like that."

Then, he surprised GREE by revealing, "I actually once broke up with someone over something like this."

GREE, shocked, asked, "Seriously? Over a bottle of ketchup?"

Nodding, BAMBAM responded, "Yeah, it was something like that. It was about the way they did things."
Clean Freak Brian
(Credit= MBC Clean Freak Brian) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
