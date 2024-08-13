뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Shares Her Relationship with Ryu Soo Young Improved After Joining a Divorce Show
Published 2024.08.13 18:41
Actress Park Ha Seon revealed how her married life has changed through her participation in a show focused on couples dealing with divorce.

On August 13, Park Ha Seon attended the press conference for JTBC's television show "Refresh," which she hosts. 

"Refresh" is a show where couples facing divorce participate in a virtual simulation of the litigation process, providing them with an opportunity to reconsider their decision to divorce.
Park Ha Seon and Ryu Soo Young
Regarding her participation in the show, Park Ha Seon said, "I don't really like crying on shows. During 'Real Men,' I had no choice but to cry and was teased a lot, so I tried to hold back this time. But I end up crying multiple times during each shoot. Seeing children caught up in marital disputes always makes me cry."

She continued, "Even though I try to stop myself, it's just not easy. Watching the couples, I often recognize my own behavior and that of those around me. Some episodes are intense, but many are highly relatable, prompting a lot of reflection and connection."

She added, "I've even suggested to people around me, 'Would you like to come on the show too?' Many participating couples have expressed their gratitude, calling our show their 'lifelong savior.' I truly believe 'Refresh' is a great show."
Park Ha Seon and Ryu Soo Young
Park Ha Seon also shared that her relationship with her husband, actor Ryu Soo Young, has improved as a result of the show. 

"I treat my husband better now. The show highlighted how important 'a single word' can be. I'm usually pretty reserved, but being on the show has helped me become more open and softer. Our relationship has definitely improved. When I first agreed to participate, my husband was a bit worried, but now things are much better between us, so it's been a positive experience."
Park Ha Seon and Ryu Soo Young
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cine Town, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
