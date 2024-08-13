[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Shares How Her Daughter Ro-ah's Birth Has Made Her a More Courageous Person

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Yoonhee shared behind-the-scenes stories from shooting her first-ever horror film.On August 13, Cho Yoonhee and Kim Joo-ryoung from the upcoming film 'Spring Garden' guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza'.Based on a webcomic, 'Spring Garden' is a horror movie that revolves around 'So-hee' (Cho Yoonhee) as she inherits a country mansion called Spring Garden after her husband's sudden death; Kim Joo-ryoung plays 'Hye-ran', the older sister of 'So-hee'.While talking about the movie, Cho Yoonhee shared that she became braver after she had her daughter, Ro-ah."I used to be very afraid of ghosts and insects. But then, my child was born, and guess what? She's afraid of them as well. Since we shouldn't both be afraid, I've become more courageous.""But I still don't enjoy horror movies because they're scary.", Cho Yoonhee commented, adding that shooting a horror movie was fine since others were also on set.Kim Joo-ryoung and Cho Yoonhee shared why they chose to participate in 'Spring Garden'."I have previously worked with the writer of this film in a TV drama. The writer highly recommended that I take on the role of the older sister in 'Spring Garden'. After I met the director and discovered that Cho Yoonhee would be in the movie, I decided to join the cast.", Kim Joo-ryoung stated, making Cho Yoonhee smile."I've never been in a horror movie before. But you know what people say: all the beautiful actresses should appear in scary movies at least once, right? I thought it would be interesting to try out a genre I've never explored before.", Cho Yoonhee playfully remarked.When asked about a memorable episode from the filming of 'Spring Garden', Cho Yoonhee mentioned a particular scene involving maggots."I played the scene with real maggots. It was so gross. The scene was me digging up the ground and finding maggots.", the actress recalled."I was there, too. Cho Yoonhee went through a lot during the filming.", Kim Joo-ryoung added.Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee announced her tying the knot with actor Lee Dong Gun in May 2017 and had a daughter, Ro-ah, in December of the same year.However, the two announced their divorce in May 2020, and Ro-ah's custody went to Cho Yoonhee.(Credit= 'KBS CoolFM' YouTube, BY4M STUDIO, 'mixnutcookie' Instagram)(SBS Star)