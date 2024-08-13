뉴스
[SBS Star] "Solo Activities Don't Mean the End of BLACKPINK" LISA Reassures Fans
[SBS Star] "Solo Activities Don't Mean the End of BLACKPINK" LISA Reassures Fans

[SBS Star] "Solo Activities Don't Mean the End of BLACKPINK" LISA Reassures Fans
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reassured fans that the members' solo activities do not signal the end of the group. 

Recently, one fashion magazine recently released their interview with LISA. 

In the interview, LISA addressed fans' concerns about whether the members' solo activities signify the end of the group's activities. 

Before anything, she emphasized, "We will continue with our group activities for sure." 

She stated, "We're all very proud to be part of BLACKPINK, and I love the group. Continuing our activities isn't just for the fans—it's for ourselves too."

LISA once again said, "There is no doubt. This is our life. We'll keep going," reiterating that BLACKPINK is not ending.
Later, LISA also spoke about making her acting debut by appearing in the third season of HBO series "The White Lotus."

This season, set in LISA's home country of Thailand, was filmed in Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

LISA shared, "It was an opportunity to return home, eat Thai food, and be close to my mom."

Recalling the moment she landed the role, she said, "I cried. I was with my friends, mom, and mom's friends, but I hadn't told them I had auditioned."

She added, "Since it was my first acting project, I was really excited and nervous. I was happy for a moment, but then I wondered how I would deliver this."

Although she did not reveal much about the role she played, she said with a smile, "Acting was a new experience for me. It sort of felt similar to filming a music video. I'm excited for the fans to see it. I think people will fall even more in love with Thailand after watching the series."
(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' 'jennierubyjane' 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
