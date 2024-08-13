[SBS Star] "Didn't Everyone?" Lee Dong Gun Shares He Always Received Chocolates from Girls Back in School

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Gun shared that he used to received chocolates from girls back when he was in school, even on none special days.On August 11 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior invited Lee Dong Gun, singer Kim Jong-kook, and group SECHSKIES's leader Eun Jiwon to his house.For his birthday, HeeChul turned one of the empty rooms in his place into a mini museum, displaying items from his past and childhood photos.As the three guests explored the museum, they started reminiscing about their school days.HeeChul then asked them, "Were you guys popular back when you were students?"In response, Kim Jong-kook revealed, "When I was in high school, older women in their 20s liked me. They would always flirt with me at a hair salon."Lee Dong Gun then mentioned that he was just an ordinary student and did not have any special experiences.Giving him a suspicious look, HeeChul asked, "Are you sure? You didn't receive chocolates or anything like that?" and Lee Dong Gun responded, "Oh, isn't that something everyone gets?" which caused anger among everyone there.Lee Dong Gun asked, with the most innocent look on his face, "Didn't everyone always get chocolates?"Kim Jong-kook firmly denied it, and Eun Jiwon mentioned, "I didn't get any because I just didn't go to school often," with a chuckle.As they talked more, HeeChul reminisced about his first girlfriend when he was 22, saying, "I met her at a nightclub when I was 22, and we dated for about a week."He continued, "I broke up with her, because we went to a DVD room together, but she kept looking at me instead of watching the movie."When Kim Jong-kook teased, "Are you sure all she did was look at you?" HeeChul quickly shot back, "No more questions!" dodging any further details.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)