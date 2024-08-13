[SBS Star] "I Know Everything!" Ji Chang Wook's Secret Love History Gets Revealed by Im Ji Yeon?

이미지 확대하기

When actress Im Ji Yeon brought up actor Ji Chang Wook's romantic history, Ji Chang Wook returned by mentioning her boyfriend's name.On August 12, the cast of the film 'Revolver', Ji Chang Wook, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Jong Soo, and Kim Jun Han guested on 'Zzan Bro', the YouTube show.During the episode, the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, subtly asked Ji Chang Wook about his dating history."I like how you keep your relationships private. You've not once been caught dating anyone.", Shin Dong-yeob commented.Ji Chang Wook replied, "I prefer to keep things quiet when it comes to my dating life, whether it's dating or going through a breakup."Im Ji Yeon, who has been playfully bickering with Ji Chang Wook throughout the show, pointed at the actor and said, "I know it all (about Ji Chang Wook's dating history).""I know it all, but I chose not to ask him about it because of our jobs. As you know, he's an actor, and I'm an actor. So I'm like, 'Okay.', and move on.", she revealed, leaving Ji Chang Wook taken aback."What do you even know?!", Ji Chang Wook protested, but Im Ji Yeon continued."I know everything, but I respect his privacy. I respect his dating life. I mean, look at his face. Women won't leave him alone! It would be a surprise if he hadn't been dating anyone.", the actress remarked."So, Ji Chang Wook believes he has never been caught with anyone, while Im Ji Yeon claims to know everyone he has dated.", Shin Dong-yeob said and suggested a fun game for the two."Why don't we play a game where you both shout out the names (of the people each other has dated)? It's a short-answer question!""Lee Do Hyun!", Ji Chang Wook shouted immediately, referring to the actor Im Ji Yeon has been publicly dating."Be quiet!", Im Ji Yeon yelled as she swung her fists at Ji Chang Wook, but he quickly fled; the two actors had everyone in the studio laughing uncontrollably.Ji Chang Wook playfully remarked, "This is why I always tie my shoelaces tight. You never know when and where the situation might come up where you need to run away."(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)