뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Know Everything!" Ji Chang Wook's Secret Love History Gets Revealed by Im Ji Yeon?
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Know Everything!" Ji Chang Wook's Secret Love History Gets Revealed by Im Ji Yeon?

Published 2024.08.13 14:59 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Know Everything!" Ji Chang Wook's Secret Love History Gets Revealed by Im Ji Yeon?
When actress Im Ji Yeon brought up actor Ji Chang Wook's romantic history, Ji Chang Wook returned by mentioning her boyfriend's name.

On August 12, the cast of the film 'Revolver', Ji Chang Wook, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Jong Soo, and Kim Jun Han guested on 'Zzan Bro', the YouTube show.

During the episode, the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, subtly asked Ji Chang Wook about his dating history.

"I like how you keep your relationships private. You've not once been caught dating anyone.", Shin Dong-yeob commented.

Ji Chang Wook replied, "I prefer to keep things quiet when it comes to my dating life, whether it's dating or going through a breakup."
JI Chang Wook & Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon, who has been playfully bickering with Ji Chang Wook throughout the show, pointed at the actor and said, "I know it all (about Ji Chang Wook's dating history)."

"I know it all, but I chose not to ask him about it because of our jobs. As you know, he's an actor, and I'm an actor. So I'm like, 'Okay.', and move on.", she revealed, leaving Ji Chang Wook taken aback.

"What do you even know?!", Ji Chang Wook protested, but Im Ji Yeon continued.

"I know everything, but I respect his privacy. I respect his dating life. I mean, look at his face. Women won't leave him alone! It would be a surprise if he hadn't been dating anyone.", the actress remarked.
JI Chang Wook & Im Ji Yeon
"So, Ji Chang Wook believes he has never been caught with anyone, while Im Ji Yeon claims to know everyone he has dated.", Shin Dong-yeob said and suggested a fun game for the two.

"Why don't we play a game where you both shout out the names (of the people each other has dated)? It's a short-answer question!"

"Lee Do Hyun!", Ji Chang Wook shouted immediately, referring to the actor Im Ji Yeon has been publicly dating.

"Be quiet!", Im Ji Yeon yelled as she swung her fists at Ji Chang Wook, but he quickly fled; the two actors had everyone in the studio laughing uncontrollably.

Ji Chang Wook playfully remarked, "This is why I always tie my shoelaces tight. You never know when and where the situation might come up where you need to run away."
JI Chang Wook & Im Ji Yeon

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지