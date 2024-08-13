[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Reveals that Song Hye Kyo Told Her She Never Gets Tired of Being Called Pretty

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon revealed that actress Song Hye Kyo once told her she never gets tired of being called pretty.On August 12 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro," the cast of the upcoming movie "Revolver," Im Ji Yeon and Ji Chang Wook made a guest appearance.During the talk, Im Ji Yeon shared how good-looking she thinks Ji Chang Wook is.Im Ji Yeon started off by saying, "When I first saw Ji Chang Wook, I was shocked by how handsome he was. I couldn't stop thinking, 'Wow, he's really good-looking.'"The actress added, "But in 'Revolver,' he played the role of Andy, a real bad guy, so well. He brought out that raw feeling in a very 'Ji Chang Wook' way. So, not only is he good-looking, but he is also a great actor."She then asked Ji Chang Wook, "So many people must tell you that you're handsome. Do you often think to yourself when looking in the mirror, 'Seriously, I'm so handsome'? Don't you ever get tired of people telling you that you’re good-looking?"Slightly blushing, Ji Chang Wook responded, "I don't think that to that myself much. But I'm not tired of those compliments about my looks. It's just that when I get them, I feel really shy and don't know how to react. My self-esteem is actually quite low."Im Ji Yeon stated, "I was just curious. Sometimes hearing compliments like "you're handsome" or "you're beautiful" can get a bit old, you know? I even asked Song Hye Kyo, 'Aren't you tired of hearing that you're pretty?' But she said that she never gets tired of hearing that," then chuckled.When asked how she feels about such compliments, Im Ji Yeon candidly admitted, "When someone tells me I'm pretty, I actually start to like that person more," which brought laughter to the room.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)