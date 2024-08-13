뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Reveals that Song Hye Kyo Told Her She Never Gets Tired of Being Called Pretty
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Reveals that Song Hye Kyo Told Her She Never Gets Tired of Being Called Pretty

Published 2024.08.13 12:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Reveals that Song Hye Kyo Told Her She Never Gets Tired of Being Called Pretty
Actress Im Ji Yeon revealed that actress Song Hye Kyo once told her she never gets tired of being called pretty.

On August 12 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Zzan Bro," the cast of the upcoming movie "Revolver," Im Ji Yeon and Ji Chang Wook made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Im Ji Yeon shared how good-looking she thinks Ji Chang Wook is. 

Im Ji Yeon started off by saying, "When I first saw Ji Chang Wook, I was shocked by how handsome he was. I couldn't stop thinking, 'Wow, he's really good-looking.'" 

The actress added, "But in 'Revolver,' he played the role of Andy, a real bad guy, so well. He brought out that raw feeling in a very 'Ji Chang Wook' way. So, not only is he good-looking, but he is also a great actor."

She then asked Ji Chang Wook, "So many people must tell you that you're handsome. Do you often think to yourself when looking in the mirror, 'Seriously, I'm so handsome'? Don't you ever get tired of people telling you that you’re good-looking?"
Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon
Slightly blushing, Ji Chang Wook responded, "I don't think that to that myself much. But I'm not tired of those compliments about my looks. It's just that when I get them, I feel really shy and don't know how to react. My self-esteem is actually quite low."

Im Ji Yeon stated, "I was just curious. Sometimes hearing compliments like "you're handsome" or "you're beautiful" can get a bit old, you know? I even asked Song Hye Kyo, 'Aren't you tired of hearing that you're pretty?' But she said that she never gets tired of hearing that," then chuckled.  

When asked how she feels about such compliments, Im Ji Yeon candidly admitted, "When someone tells me I'm pretty, I actually start to like that person more," which brought laughter to the room.
 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'kyo1122' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지