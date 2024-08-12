[SBS Star] "Why Should Only Theater Majors Be Actors?" Go Minsi Speaks Out about Industry Prejudice

On August 11, Go Minsi guested on 'BDNS', actor Moon Sang-hoon's YouTube channel.
During their conversation, Moon Sang-hoon asked Go Minsi which type of adult she thought was the worst.
"To me, it's those who have biases.", the actress replied.
She resumed, "For instance, this happened when I first arrived in Seoul to pursue a career in acting and participated in countless auditions. At the time, people involved in the production of movies or dramas used to ask me, 'You are not a theater major? Why are you trying to pursue acting, then?'."
"Back then, I wondered, 'Why should becoming an actor be limited to people who majored in theater? I'm going to make a change, no matter what!'.", Go Minsi added and chuckled.
"I mean, if you're playing music, you're a musician. If you're acting, you're an actor.", he added, "Originally, only those who debuted through broadcasters' open recruitment were to pursue a career in acting, which was absurd."
"I know. I used to think I should never become one of those people with such prejudiced views.", Go Minsi stated.
After working as a wedding planner, Go Minsi started her acting career in SBS' drama 'My Sassy Girl' in 2017.
"I wanted to become an actor since I was a child. But my parents strongly objected, so I decided to start working first.", she mentioned in a previous interview.
(Credit= '빠더너스 BDNS' YouTube)
(SBS Star)