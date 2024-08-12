[SBS Star] "Why Should Only Theater Majors Be Actors?" Go Minsi Speaks Out about Industry Prejudice

이미지 확대하기

Actress Go Minsi shared her honest thoughts on the notion that only theater majors can pursue an acting career.On August 11, Go Minsi guested on 'BDNS', actor Moon Sang-hoon's YouTube channel.During their conversation, Moon Sang-hoon asked Go Minsi which type of adult she thought was the worst."To me, it's those who have biases.", the actress replied.She resumed, "For instance, this happened when I first arrived in Seoul to pursue a career in acting and participated in countless auditions. At the time, people involved in the production of movies or dramas used to ask me, 'You are not a theater major? Why are you trying to pursue acting, then?'."She continued, "Unlike me, most actors at those auditions majored in or were majoring in acting. To them, the examiners were like, 'Oh, you went to that college? Same here!'. I saw school or regional connections mentioned like that at auditions, and I seriously couldn't understand.""Back then, I wondered, 'Why should becoming an actor be limited to people who majored in theater? I'm going to make a change, no matter what!'.", Go Minsi added and chuckled.Moon Sang-hoon agreed with Go Minsi, commenting, "I actually majored in business administration. So I don't buy into the idea that those who major in certain areas are automatically good at it.""I mean, if you're playing music, you're a musician. If you're acting, you're an actor.", he added, "Originally, only those who debuted through broadcasters' open recruitment were to pursue a career in acting, which was absurd.""I know. I used to think I should never become one of those people with such prejudiced views.", Go Minsi stated.Meanwhile, Go Minsi chose not to pursue a college education after graduating from Yale Beauty Arts High School in Cheongju City, North Chungcheong Province.After working as a wedding planner, Go Minsi started her acting career in SBS' drama 'My Sassy Girl' in 2017."I wanted to become an actor since I was a child. But my parents strongly objected, so I decided to start working first.", she mentioned in a previous interview.(Credit= '빠더너스 BDNS' YouTube)(SBS Star)