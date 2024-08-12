뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Asked Us to Come to His Hotel Room" SEUNGRI Spotted Hitting On Girls in Bali
SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, was seen hitting on some girls in Bali, Indonesia. 

On August 10, Maeil Business Newspaper reported that SEUNGRI had been seen several times at a beach club in Bali recently. 

A video obtained by the outlet shows SEUNGRI chatting with a group of Korean girls at the club.

In the video, one of the girls asks, "Seung-hyun oppa (SEUNGR's real name), are you going to buy it for us?"

To this, SEUNGRI responds, "Yeah, sure. I'll buy it for you. I'll buy it for you."

Later in the video, SEUNGRI's friend invites the girls to their hotel, saying, "Our hotel is only about five minutes away. Why don't you come by and hang out with us there?"
SEUNGRI
SEUNGRI entered the public eye when he debuted as a member of BIGBANG in 2006. 

However, his career with the group came to an end in 2019 when he was caught up in the Burning Sun scandal, which involved prostitution and embezzlement.

In 2020, SEUNGRI was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted on nine charges, including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, money laundering, and more. 

SEUNGRI was released in February last year, but has not exactly kept a low profile since his release. 

He has been frequently seen partying and attending clubs across the globe.

SEUNGRI's latest behavior, showing no signs of remorse for his past wrongdoings and no apparent change in attitude, is leaving many people outraged.
SEUNGRI
SEUNGRI
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
