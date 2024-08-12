[SBS Star] BAMBAM Shares Story of His Unexpected Itaewon Encounter & Hangout with G-DRAGON

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 reminisced about the time he bumped into G-DRAGON of another K-pop boy group BIGBANG in Itaewon last year.On August 9 episode of YouTube show, "Zip Daesung," hosted by BIGBANG's member DAESUNG, BAMBAM appeared as a guest.During their conversation, BAMBAM mentioned that G-DRAGON was his role model when he was younger.He said, "Back in the day, I tried to mimic G-DRAGAON's stage manners and gestures a lot because he was my role model. But then, one day, I realized I didn't have anything of my own. So, I decided to find my own style, and my life got much better after that. It felt great to finally have something that was truly mine."DAESUNG responded with a laugh, "There were a lot of people like that," referring to the many K-pop stars who have tried to imitate G-DRAGON in their early years of career.BAMBAM then revealed that he recently ran into G-DRAGON by chance, saying, "This was like March or April last year, I went to Itaewon for an afterparty after filming with YouTuber Korean Englishman. It was a small bar in the basement. While we were having drinks, the owner of the bar came up to me and said that someone in a private room wanted to say hello to me. When I went there, G-DRAGON greeted me with a casual 'Hey!'"Sounding quite excited, thinking back to that time, BAMBAM continued, "At the time, I was hosting the show 'EXchange,' and G-DRAGON asked me how the show ends, like who ends up with who, you know. I couldn't tell him anything though, due to my contract with the show. Then, G-DRAGON asked if I wanted to join him for a second round, and I did. As we were heading there in his car, I thought to myself, 'I've really made it as a fan. I'm the luckiest fan in the world!' I've never shared this story anywhere else."BAMBAM also shared, "But we didn't exchange numbers. G-DRAGON said he would contact me later through our mutual acquaintance, but a year has passed since then," then laughed.Hearing this, DAESUNG joked, "When was the last time I saw G-DRAGON? It feels like it's been even longer for me."To this, BAMBAM playfully advised, "You might run into him if you go to Itaewon," bringing some laughter.(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)