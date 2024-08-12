뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Asked for My Account Number and..." Sleepy Says BTS RM Gave Him the Biggest Wedding Gift
[SBS Star] "He Asked for My Account Number and..." Sleepy Says BTS RM Gave Him the Biggest Wedding Gift

Published 2024.08.12
[SBS Star] "He Asked for My Account Number and..." Sleepy Says BTS RM Gave Him the Biggest Wedding Gift
Hip-hop artist Sleepy shared that RM, the leader of K-pop boy group BTS, surprised him with an incredibly generous wedding gift.

On the August 11 episode of KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman', hip-hop artist DINDIN visited Sleepy and his adorable baby daughter, Woo-ah.

"Sleepy and I have known each other for about a decade. We've been through it all together, the failure, success, sadness, tears, happiness, and delight.", DINDIN said.

"I'm familiar with the story of Sleepy and his wife, including the ups and downs they experienced during pregnancy. I know all about Woo-ah's history. I'm telling you, Woo-ah wouldn't have existed if it weren't for me!", he added playfully.
Sleepy & RM
Sleepy said that DINDIN has been so kind to him in all the years they have known that he respectfully calls DINDIN hyeong (older brother), even though Sleepy is older than DINDIN.

He said, "Since we first met, DINDIN has always been the one who pays when we hang out."

"Most importantly, he was very generous with his wedding gift when I married. He bought me a refrigerator, microwave, steam closet, and more.", Sleepy added, expressing his gratitude to DINDIN.
Sleepy & RM
However, Sleepy said that the person who gave him the most generous wedding present was not DINDIN, but RM.

"Honestly, RM takes the top spot. He gave me a big one.", he said.

Sleepy revealed that RM gave him a gift of money of a whopping ten million won (approximately 7327.3 dollars).
Sleepy & RM
Watching this clip with other cast members at the studio, DINDIN shared the details about RM and Sleepy's connection.

"Back when RM was an underground rapper, Sleepy received a contact asking for his recommendation for a potential BTS member. Sleepy recommended RM, and later, RM became a member of BTS.", he explained.

"After Sleepy's wedding news spread, Sleepy received a message from RM saying, 'I heard you're getting married! Could you send me your bank account number?'."

"Sleepy initially refused, but he quickly gave in. Immediately after giving RM his account number, a notification arrived on his phone that RM had sent him ten million won.", DINDIN added, surprising everyone at the studio.
Sleepy & RM
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'rkive' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
