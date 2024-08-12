[SBS Star] "It Never Worked Out" Yu Jae Seok Exposes Lee Kwang Soo's Dating Struggles Before Lee Sunbin

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed actor Lee Kwang Soo's dating struggles before he met his 6-year girlfriend, actress Lee Sunbin.On August 10, a new episode of Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show "Pinggyego" was unveiled online.In this episode, that featured Yu Jae Seok, Lee Kwang Soo, their two "Running Man" members―Ji Suk-jin, and Yang Se Chan, they reminisced about their early days of "Running Man."Lee Kwang Soo recalled, "I remember the three of us—Jae Seok, Suk-jin, and I—would frequently go for a drive together. We also would often sit in the car outside Jae Seok's house, just talking before heading home. We'd park nearby, chat for a bit, and then go our separate ways. Actually, we didn't chat for a bit. We chatted for ages."Yu Jae Seok chimed in, "Yeah, Kwang Soo, we talked about your dating life a lot back then. You and Sunbin are doing great now, and I'm really happy for you. But honestly, you were so lost when it came to dating. You never had any luck with girls back then."Lee Kwang Soo, clearly triggered, playfully hit Yu Jae Seok on the shoulder and exclaimed, "What do you mean by that?!"Laughing, Yu Jae Seok replied, "It's true, though! You'd always ask us, 'Should I ask her out? Should I tell her how I feel?' but there wasn't much point in answering because things never seemed to go well with any of the girls anyway!"He continued, "So, Suk-jin and I would just tell you, 'Go for it. It's harder not to express your feelings. You'll only learn after getting rejected.'"Lee Kwang Soo admitted, "Yeah, I used to ask you guys for advice all the time. I'd text the girl that night, following your advice, telling her how I felt. But the replies were always like, 'What's this out of the blue? There was nothing going on between us or anything. Why would you say that to me?'"He added, "The next day, I'd tell you guys how it went, and you'd both laugh so hard. I'd laugh too. Then we'd drive around, constantly joking about my failed love life."(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)