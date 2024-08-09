[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Be Careful! There Is a Baby!" JACKSON Seen Protecting Fan's Baby with All His Heart

이미지 확대하기

JACKSON of K-pop boy group GOT7 was recently seen displaying extraordinary care and concern when he protected a fan's baby during a chaotic event.Recently, JACKSON was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a high-profile event hosted by a well-known designer brand.The excitement surrounding his visit drew hundreds of eager fans to a shopping mall, hoping to get a glimpse of the star.When JACKSON finally entered the mall, the atmosphere quickly became frenetic.Fans surged forward, trying to get closer and capture photos of him.Despite the overwhelming crowd and the chaos that ensued, JACKSON remained calm and composed.He made a genuine effort to connect with his fans, signing autographs and posing for pictures whenever he could.Amid the commotion, JACKSON noticed a fan next to him, who was holding a baby.Recognizing the potential danger in the crowded environment, he acted swiftly and with great sensitivity.Without hesitation, he gently wrapped his arms around the baby, ensuring their safety and comfort.In addition to his protective actions, JACKSON also took the initiative to alert those around him.He shouted to fans and staff, "Be careful! There is a baby!"This further demonstrated his dedication to ensuring the well-being of the child.The fan who captured the moment on video took to social media to praise JACKSON's thoughtful behavior, commenting, "These details show his true character."The video quickly garnered positive responses from viewers, who applauded JACKSON's actions.Comments included, "It's considerate that he avoided touching the baby directly to prevent any risk of infection as well," "It's heartwarming to see how concerned he is about the baby," "It was a close call, but thankfully everything turned out okay thanks to him!" and more.JACKSON's actions not only showcased his kindness and attentiveness but also highlighted his ability to remain composed under pressure, leaving fans with even more reason to smile.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)