[SBS Star] "She's Proud that Her Mom Is an Actor" Kim Ha Neul Talks about Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

Actress Kim Ha Neul mentioned how her daughter feels about her mother's job.Kim Ha Neul had an interview about her latest project, Disney+'s television series 'Red Swan', on August 9 at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, in Seoul.In the series, Kim Ha Neul plays 'Oh Wan-soo' who marries the heir of the powerful Hwain Group; as the battle for inheritance within the Hwain Group unfolds, she becomes the target of death threats.'Oh Wan-soo' faces the truth about the Hwain Group alongside her bodyguard 'Seo Do-yoon' (actor RAIN), who always comes to her rescue.Kim Ha Neul married a businessman a year younger than her in March 2016; the couple welcomed their daughter in May 2018.During the interview, Kim Ha Neul shared her experience of juggling work and motherhood."I might have been greedy pursuing them both. While my family is precious to me and my child is important, I am an actor. I'm nothing without acting. Caring for my daughter brings me happiness, and I love her dearly. But at times, it seems as if I, as an individual, have vanished.""I feel happy being a mom. But since I've been an actor for about three decades, there are moments at home when I can't help but think, 'But I'm Kim Ha Neul, an actor.'. Of course, caring for my child is a precious responsibility. Being an actor and mother brings me different kinds of happiness.", she said.Kim Ha Neul continued, "I've been a mother for six years, but I've been an actor for almost thirty years. I feel like becoming my true self again when I'm on set. I've been hoping to excel in both roles, so I must keep my energy levels up.""Honestly, acting on set makes me so happy. I'm better at caring for my child when I'm working on a project than when I'm not.", the actress shared with a chuckle."I feel more tired when I'm not working. Having things to do outside helps me give my child more focused attention. Plus, I tend to say negative things like 'don't do it' to my daughter more often when I'm at home and spending all my time with her."When asked if her daughter knew that her mother was an actor, Kim Ha Neul said, "Yes, she's aware. She's a bit proud that her mom's an actor.", with a proud smile.About the possibility of her daughter following in her footsteps in the future, Kim Ha Neul replied, "I'm not sure about that just yet."She continued, "But lately, my daughter has been looking at pictures from my photoshoots I saved on my phone. She picked up on the latest trend of keeping a neutral expression on your face and has been imitating that photoshoot face a lot.""Whenever I offer to take her pictures, she strikes the poses she saw in my photoshoots. It's adorable. I think I'll let her do whatever she wants in the future.", the actress shared and laughed.(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, 'haneul_jin' Instagram)(SBS Star)