[SBS Star] Nicole·Hur Young Ji Share How Much They Cried Recording a Song with Koo Ha Ra's Voice in It

Published 2024.08.09 17:06 View Count
Nicole and Hur Young Ji of K-pop girl group KARA shared that they cried their eyes out while recording a song with the group's late member Koo Ha Ra's voice in it. 

On August 8, Nicole and Hur Young Ji appeared on boy group JYJ's member Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show "Jae Friends." 

While talking with Kim Jae Joong, Nicole and Hur Young Ji spoke about their latest special single, "I Do I Do," released last month. 

"I Do I Do" includes the title track "I Do I Do," which is an upbeat summer song, and a special ballad "Hello" that features Koo Ha Ra's voice. 

Originally meant to be included in KARA's fourth studio album, "Full Bloom," which was released in September 2013, "Hello" was never released at that time. 

For this single, they included a version that Koo Ha Ra recorded before her passing.
Nicole said, "This single carries messages we wanted to share with our fans. 'Hello' was actually recorded back in 2012, and since we still had Ha Ra's original recording, I really wanted to release the song with her included."

Hur Young Ji commented, "We dug through all the files to find her version. At first, we weren’t sure if the data still existed, but we were determined to find it. We all jumped in to look into it."

Hur Young Ji recalled, "We reached out to the composers to locate the file, and luckily, it was still there. On the day of the recording, all the members were in tears, and the studio had tissues ready for us. We cried our eyes out."

Nicole added, "We kept the original lyrics unchanged and aimed to preserve Ha Ra's original feel in the song. We carefully considered where to place Ha Ra's parts. This song truly reflects our thoughts and emotions."
 

Koo Ha Ra, who debuted as a member of KARA in 2008, tragically passed away in November 2019. 

Her death was so unexpected that it shocked and saddened many around the world.

(Credit= 'koohara__' Instagram, 'Jae friends | ST7' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
