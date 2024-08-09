[SBS Star] Shin Dong-yeob Reveals His High School Student Daughter Is a Huge Fan of NCT

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Shin Dong-yeob shared that his high school student daughter is a huge fan of K-pop boy group NCT.On August 8, the four members of NCT, HAECHAN, TAEIL, JUNGWOO, and MARK, guested on Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, "Shootbro."During the show, MARK asked Shin Dong-yeob, "I heard that your daughter is a fan of NCT. Is that right?" to which Shin Dong-yeob replied, "Yeah, she is. She's a high school sophomore. She even went to your recent concert that took place at Gocheok Sky Dome."Shin Dong-yeob added, "You guys might not know this, but after K-pop concerts, many parents line up in cars outside the venue to pick up their kids."The NCT members reacted with amazement, saying, "Really? That's interesting," and JUNGWOO added, "That makes sense. K-pop concerts do end quite late."MARK then asked, "Did you come to pick her up after our concert at Gocheok Sky Dome?" Shin Dong-yeob answered, "Oh, my wife did," and asked the members a question."Did you know that after the concert, a lot of parents come to pick up their kids, and there’s a big rush for cabs too?HAECHAN responded, "Yes, we know that to some extent because they display public transportation information on the big screen after the concert ends."He continued, "But many fans don't go home right away. They wait in the parking lot to catch a glimpse of us leaving in our vans. It can get pretty dangerous with fans crowding into the same area, so we usually don't roll our windows down to say goodbye, but a lot of people still wait around."JUNGWOO added, "There are so many people at the venue that traffic is terrible after the concert, and the internet barely works because of the crowd."Shin Dong-yeob agreed, "Yeah, it's similar to when there's a big soccer game. But despite the crowds, everyone there is in such a great mood. My daughter was so happy and excited on the day of the concert."Later, when the NCT members asked Shin Dong-yeob who his daughter's bias is, he said, "She's always mentioned four members, and those four are here today—HAECHAN, TAEIL, JUNGWOO, and MARK! HaeTaeJungMa, HaeTaeJungMa!" jokingly, which brought laughter.He then asked the members if they could each shout "HaeTaeJungMa" for his daughter, and the NCT members gladly agreed to the request, making Shin Dong-yeob smile.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)