[SBS Star] "I'll Give You 5 Minutes" Lee Kwang Soo Tells How He Used to Call Park Bo Young to Eat with Him

On August 8, actors Cho Jin-woong, Yu Jae-myung, Kim Moo Yul, Sung Yu Been, and Kim Sung Cheol from Disney+'s ongoing television series 'No Way Out: The Roulette' guested on the YouTube show 'The MMTG Show'.
During the show, the host, entertainer Jae-jae, shared interesting facts about each guest.
While talking about Lee Kwang Soo, Jae-jae brought up an episode about him that Park Bo Young had mentioned during her appearance on another YouTube show.
"Lee Kwang Soo would call me to check if I was home. Whenever I said yes, he replied, 'I'll give you five minutes.', and hung up immediately. No matter what I was doing at the time, even if I had just woken up, I had to go downstairs in five minutes.", she recalled.
The actor explained, "We used to live in the same neighborhood. When I felt like having certain types of food that aren't just for one person, for example, barbecue, sliced raw fish, or Chinese restaurants that don't offer delivery, I used to invite her to join me. I mean, I was asking her for a favor."
When the host asked, "Is 'I'll give you five minutes' asking for a favor?", Lee Kwang Soo playfully replied, "I intended it as 'I'll give you five minutes. Would you come downstairs?'."
"Us? He doesn't even have our numbers!", Kim Sung Cheol joked, and Yu Jae-myung joined in, "We have never talked over the phone, have we?", playfully teasing Lee Kwang Soo.
"Yes, we have. We exchanged texts, too!", Lee Kwang Soo protested hilariously, adding laughter to the show.
