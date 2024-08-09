뉴스
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Seen with 2000-Born Influencer & Her Sister in LA; He Takes Photos for Them Too
Published 2024.08.09 12:11 Updated 2024.08.09 12:21 View Count
Many are questioning HYBE Labels Bang Si-hyuk's relationship with a 2000-born influencer, Se Yeon, and her older sister, whom he was seen with in Los Angeles, the United States. 

On August 8, the popular YouTube channel "I am WalKing," with 170,000 subscribers, posted a video titled "Highlights of July 2024." 

In it, Bang Si-hyuk is seen crossing a street in Beverly Hills with two women—one identified as AfreecaTV BJ Se Yeon, a well-known internet personality born in 2000, and her older sister. 

They were captured by a camera operated by someone who was not Korean, completely by coincidence. 
 
Se Yeon had previously shared photos of her LA trip on Instagram on July 29, wearing the same outfit, confirming her presence in the video.

Following the video's release though, Se Yeon disabled comments on all her social media accounts.

With speculation about their relationship intensifying, HYBE Labels soon released an official statement. 

They clarified, "Chairman Bang Si-hyuk recently ran into Se Yeon's older sister at a gathering and gave advice on handling scammers in the entertainment industry. When the sisters later visited LA and asked for recommendations on tourist spots and restaurants, he helped with reservations and provided guidance."
Bang Si-hyuk
However, shortly after this statement, another photo surfaced showing Bang Si-hyuk taking pictures for one of the sisters on a street in LA. 

This image suggested they were spending more time together in LA than just arranging reservations, further sparking curiosity about their relationship.
Bang Si-hyuk
Recently, it has been reported that Bang Si-hyuk purchased a luxury mansion on Stradella Road in Bel Air, LA, last year for 26.4 million dollars.

(Credit= 'lovely_._v' Instagram, Online Community, 'I am WalKing' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
