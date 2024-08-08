뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Complains About SE7EN Not Doing Housework Before Asking Him to Do It
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Complains About SE7EN Not Doing Housework Before Asking Him to Do It

Published 2024.08.08 18:11 Updated 2024.08.08 18:21 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Complains About SE7EN Not Doing Housework Before Asking Him to Do It
Actress Lee Da-hae expressed her frustration with her husband, SE7EN's lack of housework before eventually instructing him to start doing it.

On August 7 episode of Channel A's television show "Sinrang Class," Lee Da-hae and SE7EN were seen inviting singer Lee Seung-chul, entertainers Shim Jin-hwa, and Moon Se Yoon over to their house for a small house party. 

While SE7EN was grilling steaks in the kitchen, the three guests asked Lee Da-hae if she had any complaints about their marriage.

After thinking for a bit, she complained, "When I used to call him, he would respond and come to me immediately, but he doesn't even answer these days."

Sighing, the actress continued, "When I asked him why he didn't respond, he'd always say something like, 'I was washing my face. I did answer. You just didn't hear it.'"

Lee Da-hae also had another complaint. Looking around to make sure SE7EN was not present, she revealed, "He does very little housework; in fact, he doesn't do any of it. No cleaning at all."

When asked if SE7EN would do tasks if asked, Lee Da-hae replied, "Yeah, those are the only times he does it. He does do what he's told," chuckling, she added, "But I mean, I guess at least he cooks and does the dishes without me having to ask."
Lee Da-hae and SE7EN
Lee Da-hae and SE7EN
Later, when SE7EN returned after grilling the steak and sat down for the meal, he was asked if there was anything he wanted to say about his wife while watching her on "Sinrang Class." 

Immediately, he said, "I clearly remember this one time when she told the other hosts about me farting in front of her. She said, 'I still make sure to hide my farts, but SE7EN doesn't.'"

He continued, "That's not true. If I ever did fart, it was an accident. I mean, we've been together for like 10 years, so I might have accidentally done it once or twice, but I still keep my farts hidden, just like she does."

In response, Lee Da-hae laughed and apologized, "Oh, my baby. I'm so sorry," while affectionately patting SE7EN's face.

Observing this, Lee Seung-chul commented, "She's basically telling you to be quiet," accurately reading the intent behind Lee Da-hae's gesture and drawing laughs from everyone.
Lee Da-hae and SE7EN
Lee Da-hae and SE7EN
(Credit= Channel A Sinrang Class, 'se7enofficial' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지