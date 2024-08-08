[SBS Star] "I'd Love to Make Eye Contact" Han Ji Min ♥ Choi Jung-hoon's Cute First Met Gains Attention

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

As actress Han Ji Min confirmed her dating Choi Jung-hoon, the vocalist of indie rock band Jannabi, the footage of the two stars' first meeting is gaining attention.On August 8, Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon's agencies, BH Entertainment and Peponi Music, confirmed that the two stars are in a relationship.It was revealed that the two bonded after Han Ji Min guested on KBS' music show 'The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park' where Choi Jung-hoon hosted; he and Han Ji Min sang duet songs together on the show.They maintained a good relationship after the show, and they eventually became lovers.News of Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon's romance sparked interest in the adorable moments they shared during their first encounter.In August last year, BH Entertainment's official YouTube channel uploaded a video showcasing Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon's first meeting for their duet song practice session.In the video, Han Ji Min said on her way to Jannabi's practice room, "I'll be a guest on 'The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park' next week. I decided to guest on the show because I became a huge fan of Jannabi after attending their concert with my sister earlier this year."When she arrived at Jannabi's practice room and met the members, the actress asked Choi Jung-hoon, "Why did you want me to be a guest on the show?""I thought it would be wonderful if you could grace the show's final episode. I hoped to have someone who liked our music as a guest, and I'm a big fan of yours, too. I couldn't think of anyone else.", Choi Jung-hoon replied.The two began rehearsing songs with Choi Jung Hoon taking the lead; when they reached a part where Han Ji Min had to sing alone, she became shy and glanced at Choi Jung-hoon.She asked the singer, "Sing along, please.", bringing a smile to his face.When the show's writer asked Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon to keep eye contact while singing together, the two stars became shy and covered their faces."I knew that singers keep eye contact when performing a duet. But I think it would make me too shy if we made eye contact on the stage.", Han Ji Min remarked.Then, Choi Jung-hoon said, "I'd like to make eye contact. I'd love to."; the singer then became so shy that he had to cover his face again, which made everyone in the room laugh.During the dry rehearsal for 'The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park', Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon delivered a lovely duet performance, successfully making eye contact on the stage.Han Ji Min stopped by Choi Jung-hoon's waiting room on the recording day and gave him a flower bouquet to congratulate him on his last day as the show's host.(Credit= 'BH Entertainment' 'KBS 한국방송' YouTube)(SBS Star)