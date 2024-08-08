[SBS Star] 'New Celebrity Couple' Han Ji Min ♥ Choi Jung-hoon Reveal They Are Each Other's Types

이미지 확대하기

42-year-old actress Han Ji Min and 32-year-old Jannabi's band member Choi Jung-hoon have confirmed they are dating, bringing renewed attention to their previously shared types.On August 8, Han Ji Min and Choi Jung-hoon went public with their relationship.Jannabi's agency, Peponi Music, told the media afterward, "We've just checked with them, and it's true that they first met through 'The Seasons - Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park' and recently started seeing each other. Please support them warmly."Han Ji Min's agency, BH Entertainment, added, "Their relationship has recently begun, and your support for them would be greatly appreciated."The couple first met in August last year through KBS' music show "The Seasons: Choi Jung-hoon's Night Park."Han Ji Min appeared as a guest on the final episode on August 18, 2023, where she and Choi Jung-hoon performed duets such as "For Love" and "A Thought on an Autumn Night."Since then, the two have started dating and, despite their ten-year age difference, have found that they fit each other's types remarkably well.Back in 2022, Choi Jung-hoon shared his type on KBS' talk show "Problematic Child in House," saying, "My type is someone who can lead me. I'm not very good at socializing, so I need someone who can coach me at home."He met Han Ji Min, who is ten years older and serves as a mentor-like figure in the entertainment industry.Han Ji Min also talked about her type on MBC's television show "Point of Omniscient Interfere" in 2020.The actress mentioned, "I don't have a specific type that I go for, appearance-wise, but I like someone with a kind impression. Even if you set a type, it's hard to meet that person anyway."She ended up starting a relationship with the kind-looking Choi Jung-hoon.Many are reacting positively to their relationship, showing strong support and enthusiasm for the new couple.(Credit= 'roma.emo' 'jannabijh' Instagram)(SBS Star)