[SBS Star] "It's the Kind of Face You Get Sick of Easily" Yoo Seung Ho Says He Does Not Like His Appearance
Published 2024.08.08 14:34 View Count
Actor Yoo Seung Ho, known for his handsome looks, shared that he does not like the way he looks. 

On August 6, a new video was uploaded on entertainer Song Eun-yi's YouTube channel, featuring Yoo Seung Ho.

In the video, Song Eun-yi asked Yoo Seung Ho, "You once made a ridiculous remark in the past saying that there are parts of your face that you're embarrassed about. Do you still think that way?"

Yoo Seung Ho responded, "I might have said that I didn't like my face. I have such overly defined features. Whether I'm washing my face or doing something else, I face the mirror at home, you know. And whenever I look in the mirror, I wonder why I have such exaggerated facial features. I feel like that gives me an over-the-top appearance. I want to have a face that is a bit brighter."
When Song Eun-yi asked, "Okay, I don't really get what you mean by a brighter face, but who, in your opinion, has that sort of face?" Yoo Seung Ho replied, "I would say someone like Jung Woo Sung? Yeah, someone like him."

Upon hearing this, Song Eun-yi made a confused face, saying, "Isn't that just a handsome face, not a brighter one?" Yoo Seung Ho then explained, "Well, he's also handsome."

Then, Song Eun-yi asked, "So, you think Jung Woo Sung doesn't have overly defined facial features?" 

Yoo Seung Ho answered, "Exactly. He doesn't have any of those traits at all. He has an incredibly gentlemanly face. On the other hand, my features are really exaggerated. It's the kind of face you get tired of quickly. I'm already so tired of looking at my own face."

Not fully understanding his concern, Song Eun-yi asked, "So, do you wish you had a face like Jung Woo Sung's—one you wouldn't get tired of?"

Yoo Seung Ho confidently replied, "Definitely! I wouldn't get tired of that face even if I looked at it a hundred times in a row!"
(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, 'dandyoo93_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
