[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Takes the Lead in a Romantic Comedy Film with Vietnamese Actress Hoang Ha

Actor Lee Kwang Soo will be leading a romantic comedy film for the first time in years.On August 8, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo will star in the global romantic comedy film "Dreams of You.""Dreams of You" (working title) follows Kang Joon-woo, a top Korean actor who unexpectedly finds love in Vietnam.The film features an unpredictable and captivating romance between Korea's leading star and an ordinary Vietnamese woman.Lee Kwang Soo will take on the role of Kang Joon-woo, a successful actor in Korea with dreams of making it to the Cannes Film Festival.While in Vietnam for a commercial shoot, Kang Joon-woo finds himself stranded and penniless due to unforeseen circumstances.He then encounters Tao, a Vietnamese woman who aspires to be a barista, leading him to experience a new and unfamiliar world.Vietnamese actress Hoàng Hà will play Tao. Known for her work in both films and dramas in Vietnam, she will make her debut with Korean audiences through this film.Lee Kwang Soo shared his excitement about the project, saying, "I'll do my best to show a different side of myself through this film. I hope you look forward to it. It's a heartwarming romantic comedy that everyone can relate to, rather than just a dreamlike romance."Director Kim Sung-hoon also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to be working with Lee Kwang Soo again after ten years. Although this is a new type of project for me, I'm excited because it involves exceptional staff and actors from both Korea and Vietnam. I hope for lots of support."Filming for "Dreams of You" has recently begun, with the team traveling between Vietnam and Korea.The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in the first half of 2025.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)