[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Takes the Lead in a Romantic Comedy Film with Vietnamese Actress Hoang Ha

On August 8, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo will star in the global romantic comedy film "Dreams of You."
"Dreams of You" (working title) follows Kang Joon-woo, a top Korean actor who unexpectedly finds love in Vietnam.
The film features an unpredictable and captivating romance between Korea's leading star and an ordinary Vietnamese woman.
While in Vietnam for a commercial shoot, Kang Joon-woo finds himself stranded and penniless due to unforeseen circumstances.
He then encounters Tao, a Vietnamese woman who aspires to be a barista, leading him to experience a new and unfamiliar world.
Vietnamese actress Hoàng Hà will play Tao. Known for her work in both films and dramas in Vietnam, she will make her debut with Korean audiences through this film.
Director Kim Sung-hoon also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to be working with Lee Kwang Soo again after ten years. Although this is a new type of project for me, I'm excited because it involves exceptional staff and actors from both Korea and Vietnam. I hope for lots of support."
The film is scheduled for a worldwide release in the first half of 2025.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)
(SBS Star)