[SBS Star] "Here's Why..." Hyeri Shares She Always Knew Byeon Woo-seok Would Make It Big One Day

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day shared she just knew that actor Byeon Woo-seok would succeed in the industry one day.On August 7, Hyeri sat down for an interview to talk about her upcoming movie, "Victory."During the interview, Hyeri expressed her immense gratitude to her celebrity friends for attending the VIP premiere of the movie on August 5.She specifically mentioned Byeon Woo-seok, who also posted about her movie on his Instagram after watching it at the premiere.Hyeri said, "I worked with Byeon Woo-seok on 'Moonshine,' and even then, he was such a hardworking actor. I thought he would make it big one day. I was so sure of it. It's just that he's doing so well now that a lot of people are a little taken aback, I think."She continued, "Since we have known each other for some time and are close, I was worried I might be pressuring him to come to the premiere. But I was really thankful that not only did he come, but also posted about how great the movie was on Instagram afterward."With a smile, she added, "I have always said that I am lucky and blessed with good people, and this might be an example of that. I wanted to proudly show the movie to many friends, and the team leader managing the tickets told me that every single person I invited came. I was very touched at that moment, and I felt once again that I have lived a good life and am grateful."Set in 1999, the story of "Victory" revolves around the passionate yet inexperienced cheerleading club "Millennium Girls" as they cheer everyone on with exciting dance routines and popular music.In the film, Hyeri stars as Pil-seon, an aspiring dancer who starts out with only a background in hip-hop but becomes enchanted by the world of cheerleading after meeting her soulmate, Mina (actress Park Se Wan).(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram, Sublime Artist Agency)(SBS Star)