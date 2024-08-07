뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Worked There Recently" Park Bo Young Shares How Nobody Recognized Her at a Restaurant
[SBS Star] "I Worked There Recently" Park Bo Young Shares How Nobody Recognized Her at a Restaurant

Published 2024.08.07
Actress Park Bo Young shared that nobody recognized her while she was working at a restaurant.

On August 6, an interview with Park Bo Young was uploaded online by a fashion magazine. 
Park Bo Young
In the interview, the actress talked about what she has been up to lately, saying, "I've actually been working at my brother-in-law's restaurant. He used to own a cafe where I worked whenever I had time, but it has since closed. He opened a new business now."

Park Bo Young continued, "Recently, some customers around my parents' age came in and told me I looked like a college student. So, I gave them a free dessert," she laughed.

She then added, "I told them that I wasn't young, that I'm actually over 30 years old, but they didn't believe me. They were like, 'You're lying!' I thought it might be because I was wearing a mask, so I took it off to show them my face and said, 'No, really. I'm not that young.' But they still didn't recognize me."
Park Bo Young
Previously, Park Bo Young mentioned that when she worked at her brother-in-law's cafe, "A lot of customers said I reminded them of Park Bo Young. I was wearing a mask, so they didn't realize it was really me."

She continued, "I started out as a cashier, but customers would almost recognize me when I spoke. Later on, I mostly spent my time washing cups and doing other tasks."
 

Born in February 1990, 34-year-old Park Bo Young made her debut with EBS' drama "Secret Campus" in 2006. 

(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
