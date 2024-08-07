[SBS Star] "I Worked There Recently" Park Bo Young Shares How Nobody Recognized Her at a Restaurant

On August 6, an interview with Park Bo Young was uploaded online by a fashion magazine.
Park Bo Young continued, "Recently, some customers around my parents' age came in and told me I looked like a college student. So, I gave them a free dessert," she laughed.
She then added, "I told them that I wasn't young, that I'm actually over 30 years old, but they didn't believe me. They were like, 'You're lying!' I thought it might be because I was wearing a mask, so I took it off to show them my face and said, 'No, really. I'm not that young.' But they still didn't recognize me."
She continued, "I started out as a cashier, but customers would almost recognize me when I spoke. Later on, I mostly spent my time washing cups and doing other tasks."
Born in February 1990, 34-year-old Park Bo Young made her debut with EBS' drama "Secret Campus" in 2006.
