[SBS Star] Yum Jung Ah Shares How JUNGKOOK's 'Standing Next to You' Brightens Her Day
[SBS Star] Yum Jung Ah Shares How JUNGKOOK's 'Standing Next to You' Brightens Her Day

Published 2024.08.07 15:21
[SBS Star] Yum Jung Ah Shares How JUNGKOOK's 'Standing Next to You' Brightens Her Day
Actress Yum Jung Ah shared how once you are ARMY (the name of K-pop boy group BTS' fandom), you will always be ARMY. 

On August 6, Yum Jung Ah and actor Hwang Jung Min guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show "Salon Drip 2." 

During their conversation, Yum Jung Ah boasted about her close relationship with her husband in response to Jang Do-yeon's question, "How do you spend your time with your husband?" 

She said, "Except when we are working, we are almost always together. We exercise together, eat together, and drink wine together. I'm never alone, and that's something I don't want. What do you even do by yourself?" with a smile. 
Yum Jung Ah
In contrast, Hwang Jung Min mentioned, "Well, for me.... There are times when I want to be alone. I wish I could have at least one hour of quiet during the 24 hours of the day." 

He continued, "That's also why I wake up early. While everyone is still asleep, I get up alone in the early morning, open the window, listen to music, and read. After taking my eldest child to school, I find happiness in that quiet time."

When asked what music he listens to, Hwang Jung Min said, "There's a piece of music I always play. It's 'One Fine Spring Day' by JAURIM's Kim Yuna. The lyrics are beautiful, and the movie is so great."
Yum Jung Ah
Then, Jang Do-yeon asked Yum Jung Ah what sort of music she likes listening to. 

Right away, Yum Jung Ah, a well-known BTS fan, turned on her fan girling mode, saying, "I love listening to K-pop songs. As you know, I'm ARMY. I'm a huge fan of BTS. I still love them. Once you love them, you'll love them forever. Love can't change, you know." 

She went on, "Just listening to JUNGKOOK's 'Standing Next to You' lifts my spirits. That's my go-to song these days. Did you see his performance in New York? Oh my...!" getting all excited, talking about her favorite group. 

Then, the actress also said, "Oh, and I recently watched NewJeans HANNI's 'Blue Coral Reef' performance in Japan. She was super cute! How can someone be that cute?!" 

Yum Jung Ah's enthusiasm for discussing BTS and K-pop groups, her major interest, brought a smile to Jang Do-yeon and Hwang Jung Min, making them laugh.
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
