[SBS Star] "I Like Practicing Duet Songs Together" 'Lee Do Hyun ♥' Im Ji Yeon Shares Her Sweet Love Story

Actress Im Ji Yeon shared that she likes to sing a song for or with her boyfriend, actor Lee Do Hyun.Im Ji Yeon guested on singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show on August 6 and had fun conversations while sharing a meal.During their conversation, Im Ji Yeon asked Sung Si-kyung about his famously sweet voice: "Do you ever have those moments when you say something and think, wow, my voice sounds amazing?""No, not really. When actors hear their recorded voices, it sounds strange, right? We singers feel the same thing. But since it's my job, I've come to like my voice quite a lot. My voice is a commodity to me, so I am well aware of the tone that suits my voice best.", Sung Si-kyung replied.Im Ji Yeon said she had another question and asked, "Does your voice change depending on the person you are talking to? For example, your tone of voice might be different when you're with someone of the opposite sex than when you're with your family or working.""As a fan who has been captivated by your sweet voice countless times, I couldn't help but wonder if you make your voice even sweeter when you talk to women you like.", Im Ji Yeon added."No, I don't have that kind of skill. You know what? I can't even sing in that situation.", Sung Si-kyung said, adding that even the thought of singing to impress ladies makes him cringe."Really?? I imagined that you would sing sweetly to your girlfriend before she goes to bed. If I were your girlfriend, I would always ask you to sing for me.", Im Ji Yeon commented.When Sung Si-kyung asked Im Ji Yeon if she had ever sung for someone, the actress revealed how she likes to sing for her boyfriend when she has one."I do that when I find a good song or one with relatable lyrics. Or, I'm like, 'I love that song so much. Let's practice it and sing it together.'.", she said.When Sung Si-kyung asked which song, Im Ji Yeon replied, "Just duet songs. When I hear a good duet song with good lyrics, I'm like, 'Isn't it nice? I want to sing it with you!'."After co-starring in Netflix's series 'The Glory', Im Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun became lovers.Since going public with their relationship in April last year, the couple has been open about their romance, occasionally mentioning each other publicly.After Lee Do Hyun enlisted, he and Im Ji Yeon were seen on a date on his day off from the military.(Credit= '성시경 Sung Si Kyung' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)