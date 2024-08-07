뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Hit Me" Jin Hua Claims His Wife Ham So-won Assaulted Him for 8 Years
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "She Hit Me" Jin Hua Claims His Wife Ham So-won Assaulted Him for 8 Years

Published 2024.08.07 11:27 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Hit Me" Jin Hua Claims His Wife Ham So-won Assaulted Him for 8 Years
Chinese social media star Jin Hua claimed that he was assaulted by his wife, actress Ham So-won. 

On August 6, Jin Hua posted on his social media, stating, "Ham So-won hit me," and uploaded a photo as evidence.

The photo was shocking, showing Jin Hua with noticeable bloodstains around his eye and nose.

Shortly afterward, Jin Hua deleted the photo but shared his eight years of suffering, saying, "I would never falsely accuse Ham So-won because she is an actress. It has been so tough for eight years. Really, it has been so hard."
Ham So-won and Jin Hua
As the controversy over the alleged assault grew, Jin Hua deleted his post and uploaded a clarification, retracting his previous statement.

Jin Hua said, "I had shared a misleading post. Ham So-won is not a bad person, so please don't take this the wrong way. I made a mistake," and posted a photo of himself with Ham So-won and their daughter, looking happy together.

Ham So-won also shared Jin Hua's new post on her social media, adding, "Jin Hua is also a good person. I wanted to post this to reassure anyone who was taken aback," trying to calm the situation.
Ham So-won and Jin Hua
This is actually not the first time rumors of conflict between the two have emerged.

In April of last year, Ham So-won spoke about her emotional distress from malicious comments, saying, "I want a divorce. Please let me end this marriage."

She expressed her worry by saying, "I feel like I've caused too much pain for my husband and his family. I can't stop thinking that everything would be better if I just disappeared. I want to get a divorce and retire from the industry."

However, about six hours later, Ham So-won went live on social media with Jin Hua, showing their unchanged affection and withdrawing her divorce announcement.
Ham So-won and Jin Hua
Jin Hua and Ham So-won began dating in 2015 and got married in February 2018. They have a daughter who was born in December of that same year.

The couple gained attention from the public due to the fact that Jin Hua is 18 years younger than Ham So-won.

(Credit= 'jin_huaxi' 'ham_so1' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지