[SBS Star] "She Hit Me" Jin Hua Claims His Wife Ham So-won Assaulted Him for 8 Years

Chinese social media star Jin Hua claimed that he was assaulted by his wife, actress Ham So-won.On August 6, Jin Hua posted on his social media, stating, "Ham So-won hit me," and uploaded a photo as evidence.The photo was shocking, showing Jin Hua with noticeable bloodstains around his eye and nose.Shortly afterward, Jin Hua deleted the photo but shared his eight years of suffering, saying, "I would never falsely accuse Ham So-won because she is an actress. It has been so tough for eight years. Really, it has been so hard."As the controversy over the alleged assault grew, Jin Hua deleted his post and uploaded a clarification, retracting his previous statement.Jin Hua said, "I had shared a misleading post. Ham So-won is not a bad person, so please don't take this the wrong way. I made a mistake," and posted a photo of himself with Ham So-won and their daughter, looking happy together.Ham So-won also shared Jin Hua's new post on her social media, adding, "Jin Hua is also a good person. I wanted to post this to reassure anyone who was taken aback," trying to calm the situation.This is actually not the first time rumors of conflict between the two have emerged.In April of last year, Ham So-won spoke about her emotional distress from malicious comments, saying, "I want a divorce. Please let me end this marriage."She expressed her worry by saying, "I feel like I've caused too much pain for my husband and his family. I can't stop thinking that everything would be better if I just disappeared. I want to get a divorce and retire from the industry."However, about six hours later, Ham So-won went live on social media with Jin Hua, showing their unchanged affection and withdrawing her divorce announcement.Jin Hua and Ham So-won began dating in 2015 and got married in February 2018. They have a daughter who was born in December of that same year.The couple gained attention from the public due to the fact that Jin Hua is 18 years younger than Ham So-won.(Credit= 'jin_huaxi' 'ham_so1' Instagram)(SBS Star)