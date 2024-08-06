[SBS Star] "His Eyes Were Huge" FC Seoul's Lee Sang-min Recalls the Time He Met BTS V at Training Center

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

FC Seoul's Lee Sang-min recounted his encounter with K-pop boy group BTS member V at the Korea Army Training Center.On August 2, professional football club FC Seoul's YouTube channel posted a video featuring its footballers Lee Sang-min and Yoon Jong-gyu, both recently discharged from military service."Now I understand why guys are always talking about their military experience. It was tough, but there were funny memories.", Lee Sang-min said as he talked about the time he ran into V at the army training center.The footballer noted that there were celebrities in his regiment because, unlike some other regiments who avoid getting public figures due to too much attention, the commander at his regiment did not mind.Lee Sang-min continued, "About a week after I arrived at the training center, I heard about V's upcoming enlistment in our regiment. Thinking that I might get to see V, I was excited."However, the footballer said it was hard to identify V among the new trainees, as they all had their hair shaved and wore identical military clothes.Lee Sang-min said he later found a way to identify the BTS member; while browsing his phone, he saw a photo of V entering the training center in the rain, wearing a raincoat poncho."I remembered the shoes he was wearing in the photo. So every time the trainees gathered for a meal, my gaze was fixed on the ground, searching for the shoes.", he recalled."Two days later, I was waiting for my fellow unit members after having a meal. My eyes were on the ground at the time. Someone came, and there they were; the shoes I've been searching for!", Lee Sang-min exclaimed."I looked up, and it was V. He had a mask on his face, but his eyes were showing; they were huge. I know that it can be rude, but I couldn't help but stare at his face.", the footballer remarked, "I quickly told my unit members, 'There's V...'. Everyone turned their heads to see him."Lee Sang-min said it became challenging to identify V using the same method after that day as all the new trainees started wearing the distributed military shoes.The footballer commented that he was happy to see V up close, although he did not get to chat with him."I don't know many K-pop stars, but everyone knows BTS. I was hoping to get his autograph since I didn't know if I'd get to see him again. But I didn't have the opportunity.", he concluded.(Credit= 'FC SEOUL' YouTube, 'rkive' Instagram)(SBS Star)