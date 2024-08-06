뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's an Inevitable Part of..." LeeTeuk Opens Up About the Challenges of Being a Leader
Published 2024.08.06 18:09 Updated 2024.08.06 18:11 View Count
LeeTeuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior opened up about the loneliness of being a leader.

On August 6, a trailer for SBS' new television show "GENBLUE DEBUT" was released online.

In the trailer, LeeTeuk was seen meeting with two members of Taiwanese girl group GENBLUE: their leader XXIN and Ayeon, the oldest and only Korean member.

The two girls prepared barley rice rolls, symbolizing teamwork, and young radish bibim noodles, representing their individual talents and personalities, for LeeTeuk.

As LeeTeuk enjoyed their food, they sought his advice on various topics, including his experience joining SM Entertainment and tips for gaining popularity.
During their conversation, XXIN asked Leeteuk, "As the leader of Super Junior, what is the most important thing you want to protect?"

Leeteuk responded sincerely, "I want to protect my team the most. Next year marks our 20th debut anniversary. As a leader, while I am important, I believe protecting the team is even more crucial. There might come a time when you, XXIN, as a leader, and Ayeon, as the oldest member, feel like, 'Am I losing myself because I'm always focused on the team?'"

He added, "You might often feel disappointed or lonely, but that's an inevitable part of the role. You may question what you’re getting in return for all your hard work, but that's just how it is. I think that those who endure and work hard will eventually be rewarded in some way," offering them valuable advice.
Debuting under SM Entertainment as the leader of Super Junior in November 2005, Leeteuk has since become an iconic figure in the K-pop industry.

(Credit= SBS GENBLUE DEBUT) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
