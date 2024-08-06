뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Dances like a Robot Though!" Ahn Jae Hyeon Spends over an Hour Perfecting NCT 127 'Walk'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Dances like a Robot Though!" Ahn Jae Hyeon Spends over an Hour Perfecting NCT 127 'Walk'

Published 2024.08.06 17:06 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Dances like a Robot Though!" Ahn Jae Hyeon Spends over an Hour Perfecting NCT 127 'Walk'
It has just been revealed that actor Ahn Jae Hyeon spent over an hour to perfect his much-talked-about K-pop boy group NCT 127's "Walk" challenge. 

About a week ago, a video was uploaded showing NCT 127 dancing to their latest title track "Walk" with Ahn Jae Hyeon. 

The video quickly went viral because Ahn Jae Hyeon's interpretation of the song's Korean title, "삐그덕," which means "jerky movements," was spot on.

Throughout the video, Ahn Jae Hyeon struggled with the choreography, moving like a robot and adding to the hilarity. 

Both Ahn Jae Hyeon's and NCT 127's fans could not stop laughing at his awkward dance moves.
 

Then, on August 5, the behind-the-scenes video of the dance challenge was released.

When Ahn Jae Hyeon arrived to the set, he told the members of NCT 127, "I've practiced the moves for over an hour, but I still can't quite get it. But I'll do my best."

The members placed Ahn Jae Hyeon in the center, and they started the challenge right away.

Ahn Jae Hyeon tried to mimic the members' moves, but not only was his timing was off, but his movements were also awkward, making the NCT 127 members laugh.

After the first attempt, Ahn Jae Hyeon ran away in embarrassment, but the boys brought him back, saying, "That was just a rehearsal. Now it's for real."

Ahn Jae Hyeon then asked, "What kind of style are you looking for? Should I try to be cool? Is that what you want?"

When MARK replied, "It'll be good if you could just do it in your own style," Ahn Jae Hyeon jokingly warned, "Well, I might steal the scene. You've been warned!"

And just as he said, Ahn Jae Hyeon did indeed steal the scene during this dance challenge. 
 

(Credit= 'NCT 127' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지