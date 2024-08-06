[SBS Star] Shin Dong-yeob Tells How Generous Hyeri Was with Her Farewell Gifts for 'Amazing Saturday' Staff

Hyeri and actress Park Se Wan from the movie 'Victory' guested on the August 5 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' where Shin Dong-yeob hosts.
During the show, Shin Dong-yeob talked about his experience working with Hyeri on tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday'.
"I was very much impressed. Hyeri is hilarious, very quick, and sensible. She's kind and warm to people, whether there's a camera around or not.", he said.
"The first place prize was an item worth millions of won (one million won is about 727.6 dollars)! Other prizes were also pricey, ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of won. From what I saw, she must have spent tens of millions of won on the event (ten million won is about 7275.8 dollars)."
"I tell you, it was so touching that it made me emotional. I thought to myself, 'She's amazing. I should learn from her.'. That memory left a strong impression on me.", he added.
When Hyeri smiled and said, "I can't believe you remembered that.", Shin Dong-yeob replied, "That was the most touching moment in my decades of TV career."
"So, when I was to leave the show, I thought about how to thank everyone involved. Just saying how much the show meant to me in words didn't feel like enough. So I went to a department store.", Hyeri shared with a chuckle.
"It was nothing. The show gave me so much more.", Hyeri added, once again expressing her deep affection for the 'Amazing Saturday' team.
