[SBS Star] Shin Dong-yeob Tells How Generous Hyeri Was with Her Farewell Gifts for 'Amazing Saturday' Staff

Comedian Shin Dong-yeob revealed that actress/K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Hyeri gifted the 'Amazing Saturday' staff with pricy presents when she left the show.Hyeri and actress Park Se Wan from the movie 'Victory' guested on the August 5 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' where Shin Dong-yeob hosts.During the show, Shin Dong-yeob talked about his experience working with Hyeri on tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday'."I was very much impressed. Hyeri is hilarious, very quick, and sensible. She's kind and warm to people, whether there's a camera around or not.", he said.Shin Dong-yeob continued, "There was this moment when I was super impressed by Hyeri. When she had to leave 'Amazing Saturday' for a series, she arranged a get-together for everyone to attend. During the get-together, Hyeri revealed a special event she had prepared: a lucky draw where people can randomly draw out a prize.""The first place prize was an item worth millions of won (one million won is about 727.6 dollars)! Other prizes were also pricey, ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of won. From what I saw, she must have spent tens of millions of won on the event (ten million won is about 7275.8 dollars)."Shin Dong-yeob resumed, "The lucky draw was only for the staff members. Every prize went to staff members, not the celebrities.""I tell you, it was so touching that it made me emotional. I thought to myself, 'She's amazing. I should learn from her.'. That memory left a strong impression on me.", he added.When Hyeri smiled and said, "I can't believe you remembered that.", Shin Dong-yeob replied, "That was the most touching moment in my decades of TV career."Hyeri explained why she prepared such generous gifts, "I had an emotional attachment to the show. The show opened another prime time of my career, and I was truly grateful. I felt lucky to have been part of the show.""So, when I was to leave the show, I thought about how to thank everyone involved. Just saying how much the show meant to me in words didn't feel like enough. So I went to a department store.", Hyeri shared with a chuckle."It was nothing. The show gave me so much more.", Hyeri added, once again expressing her deep affection for the 'Amazing Saturday' team.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)