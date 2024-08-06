뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Wait, 500 Million Won?!" IU Gifts Business Class Tickets to All Staff Members Following U.S. Tour
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Wait, 500 Million Won?!" IU Gifts Business Class Tickets to All Staff Members Following U.S. Tour

Published 2024.08.06 14:42 View Count
[SBS Star] "Wait, 500 Million Won?!" IU Gifts Business Class Tickets to All Staff Members Following U.S. Tour
K-pop artist IU has once again showcased her remarkable generosity and kindness, making headlines for her thoughtful gesture toward her staff.

On August 4, online community buzzed with excitement after discovering that IU had gifted business class plane tickets to over 100 of her staff members as a token of appreciation for their hard work during her overseas concert tour. 

The revelation came after a post titled "A Gift IU Gave to Her Staff" started circulating on social media.

The post detailed that IU had provided business class tickets to her entire team for their flights from the United States to Korea. 
IU
Approximately 100 staff members were said to have been involved in her international tour. 

With each ticket estimated to cost around 5 million won (approximately 3,600 dollars), it is believed IU spent approximately 500 million won (approximately 364,000 dollars) on these flights alone. 

Many of IU's staff members—including her agency team, dancers, band members, concert crew, and security personnel—took to their social media to share their appreciation, posting heartfelt messages and photos to express their thanks.
IU
This act of generosity is just one example of IU's commitment to showing appreciation for her team. 

During her U.S. tour, she also surprised her staff with Express passes for Universal Studios Hollywood, further demonstrating her thoughtfulness and consideration.

IU's world tour, titled "HEREH," began in March and has taken her to 18 cities across the globe, where she has performed 31 concerts. 

As the tour draws to a close, IU is set to conclude with a grand finale in Seoul on September 21 and 22. 
IU
(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지