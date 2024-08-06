[SBS Star] "Wait, 500 Million Won?!" IU Gifts Business Class Tickets to All Staff Members Following U.S. Tour

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU has once again showcased her remarkable generosity and kindness, making headlines for her thoughtful gesture toward her staff.On August 4, online community buzzed with excitement after discovering that IU had gifted business class plane tickets to over 100 of her staff members as a token of appreciation for their hard work during her overseas concert tour.The revelation came after a post titled "A Gift IU Gave to Her Staff" started circulating on social media.The post detailed that IU had provided business class tickets to her entire team for their flights from the United States to Korea.Approximately 100 staff members were said to have been involved in her international tour.With each ticket estimated to cost around 5 million won (approximately 3,600 dollars), it is believed IU spent approximately 500 million won (approximately 364,000 dollars) on these flights alone.Many of IU's staff members—including her agency team, dancers, band members, concert crew, and security personnel—took to their social media to share their appreciation, posting heartfelt messages and photos to express their thanks.This act of generosity is just one example of IU's commitment to showing appreciation for her team.During her U.S. tour, she also surprised her staff with Express passes for Universal Studios Hollywood, further demonstrating her thoughtfulness and consideration.IU's world tour, titled "HEREH," began in March and has taken her to 18 cities across the globe, where she has performed 31 concerts.As the tour draws to a close, IU is set to conclude with a grand finale in Seoul on September 21 and 22.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)