[SBS Star] "We'll Only Move If You Pay Us" ITZY RYUJIN Hints at a Shaky Relationship with JYP Ent.?
[SBS Star] "We'll Only Move If You Pay Us" ITZY RYUJIN Hints at a Shaky Relationship with JYP Ent.?

Published 2024.08.06 11:47 View Count
[SBS Star] "We'll Only Move If You Pay Us" ITZY RYUJIN Hints at a Shaky Relationship with JYP Ent.?
K-pop girl group ITZY's member RYUJIN responded to speculations about having a shaky relationship with her agency, JYP Entertainment.

Back on August 5, RYUJIN posted a series of photos on her Instagram without any captions, sparking speculation among fans. 

One of the images depicted four human-like figures made from bottle caps, each holding a sharp toothpick. 

Another showed four animal figurines alongside a sign that read, "We are professionals. We'll only move if you pay us."

This has led many to speculate about the group's future as they near their seventh year and the crucial contract renewal discussions with JYP Entertainment.
RYUJIN's Instagram
RYUJIN's Instagram
As the topic gained traction online, RYUJIN addressed the situation via an Instagram Story on August 6, aiming to clarify any misunderstandings. 

RYUJIN wrote, "I shared some funny memes to laugh along with everyone, but it seems my intentions were misunderstood. I'm leaving this message to clarify that there was no such intention." 

She also said, "With the weather getting much hotter, please stay cool, and I'll do my best to put on a great show at the Hong Kong concert."
RYUJIN's Instagram
Recently, it was announced that ITZY will make a comeback in the second half of the year, including LIA, who has been on hiatus due to anxiety issues for almost a year.

With RYUJIN's clarification and LIA's return, fans are eagerly looking forward to the group's future activities.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'iamfinethankyouandryu' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
