[SBS Star] "We'll Only Move If You Pay Us" ITZY RYUJIN Hints at a Shaky Relationship with JYP Ent.?

Back on August 5, RYUJIN posted a series of photos on her Instagram without any captions, sparking speculation among fans.
One of the images depicted four human-like figures made from bottle caps, each holding a sharp toothpick.
Another showed four animal figurines alongside a sign that read, "We are professionals. We'll only move if you pay us."
This has led many to speculate about the group's future as they near their seventh year and the crucial contract renewal discussions with JYP Entertainment.
RYUJIN wrote, "I shared some funny memes to laugh along with everyone, but it seems my intentions were misunderstood. I'm leaving this message to clarify that there was no such intention."
She also said, "With the weather getting much hotter, please stay cool, and I'll do my best to put on a great show at the Hong Kong concert."
With RYUJIN's clarification and LIA's return, fans are eagerly looking forward to the group's future activities.
(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'iamfinethankyouandryu' Instagram)
(SBS Star)