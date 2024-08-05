[SBS Star] "It Wasn't Just a Concept" Jeon Do-yeon Tells Her Uncomfortable Dynamics with Yu Jae Seok

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon Do-yeon revealed candid behind-the-scenes stories from her recent guest appearance on a YouTube show where entertainer Yu Jae Seok hosts.On August 5, Jeon Do-yeon had an interview with a news outlet to discuss her new project, the movie 'Revolver'.During the interview, Jeon Do-yeon talked about her recent appearance on the YouTube show 'Pinggyego' where her uncomfortable dynamics with the host, Yu Jae Seok, garnered attention.Yu Jae Seok and Jeon Do-yeon went to the same college, Seoul Institute of the Arts, in the same year.The two stars showed awkward interaction on the few times they appeared on TV shows together after their past connection came to light.About her 'Pinggyego' experience, Jeon Do Yeon said, "It was incredibly uncomfortable. People thought it was a concept for the show, but I genuinely felt uncomfortable.""I'm not one to give big reactions, and Yu Jae Seok keeps trying to lead the conversation, to bring something out of me. I guess I didn't feel comfortable in that situation."Jeon Do-yeon laughed when she heard that actress Im Ji Yeon, who was on the show with her, said she felt uncomfortable recording the show next to Jeon Do-yeon and Yu Jae Seok because of the awkward air between them."I didn't know Im Ji Yeon felt that way during the recording until I watched the show later. I was that overwhelmed while recording the show; I couldn't care for others.""I mean, seriously. I don't know why I should keep answering questions asking whether my friendship with Yu Jae Seok is real. When does it stop?", she commented, leaving the reporters in fits of laughter.Jeon Do-yeon resumed, "I've never had a private chat with Yu Jae Seok. We both went to the same college in the same year. That's all.""Yu Jae Seok reached the pinnacle of his career as a host, and I did, too, as an actor. When we meet on a show, it's nothing but a host and an actor meeting. That's the fact.", she added.The actress mentioned that she and Yu Jae Seok exchanged phone numbers on the day they recorded the show; "I even got a text from him afterward.", she remarked.However, when asked if she would appear in 'Pinggyego' again, Jeon Do-yeon replied, "I believe once was enough."(Credit= PLUS M Entertainment, '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)