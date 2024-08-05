[SBS Star] Im Ji Yeon Shares How Nervous She Felt When Acting with Kim Tae-hee & Song Hye Kyo

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon shared how nervous she felt when she was acting with actresses Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye Kyo.Recently, Im Ji Yeon had an interview with the press to talk about her upcoming movie, "Revolver," that is to be released this Wednesday.During the interview, Im Ji Yeon mentioned the fact that "Revolver" allowed her to work closely with Jeon Do-yeon makes it particularly significant for her.Recalling the past, the actress said, "When I was in college, I often referred to myself as 'Jeon Do-yeon of Hanyejong (Korea National University of Arts). I used to go around and say, 'I'm Jeon Do-yeon of Hanyejong,' because I wanted to become an actress like her."She continued, "When Jeon Do-yeon acts, I never see her as Jeon Do-yeon. She always just seems like her characters. Even in 'Revolver,' despite having scars and messy hair, she was truly beautiful. She was beautiful as that character. I really would like to become an actress with such beauty as well."Afterward, Im Ji Yeon revealed her close relationships with actors Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae, who are also the heads of her agency, Artist Company.She mentioned, "At an after-party for the film's premiere, Jung Woo Sung joined. I remember Jung Woo Sung imitating my 'noona!' line from 'Revolver.' He drank quite a lot on that day, and it seemed like he was in a good mood. I was in a great mood then, too."Regarding Lee Jung Jae, she said, "I think Lee Jung Jae saw some photos of me from the movie when he came to the set for his special appearance in 'Revolver.' He complimented me, saying that the photos looked amazing," revealing that Lee Jung Jae also has been very supportive of her.Toward the end of the interview, some reporters mentioned one of Im Ji Yeon's nicknames being 'the actress collector' because she has worked with so many top actresses; she worked with Jeon Do-yeon in "Revolver," Kim Tae-hee in "Lies Hidden in My Garden," and Song Hye Kyo in "The Glory."Talking about working with Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye Kyo, Im Ji Yeon stated, "Oh, they are such big sunbaes to me. I was so nervous working with them. It would be a total lie if I said that I wasn't nervous at all!"She added, "Even though I prepared a lot for my scenes, I was always nervous during filming with them," chuckling, she added, "But to be honest, I always get nervous on set, no matter what the project is."(Credit= PLUS M Entertainment, 'limjjy2' Instagram, ENA Lies Hidden in My Garden)(SBS Star)