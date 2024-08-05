뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Never Say It to Their Faces, but..." Jeon Do-yeon Shares There Are Lots of Rude Hoobae Actors
Published 2024.08.05 11:45
Actress Jeon Do-yeon revealed that there are more rude hoobae actors than some may think. 

On July 4, Jeon Do-yeon guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table." 

While the two stars chatted, Jung Jae-hyung asked, "I heard you don't give advice to hoobae actors. Instead, you give them compliments. Is that true?"

Jeon Do-yeon, looking shy, responded, "I don't really remember, but probably yes...?"

She then explained, "Even though we have a senior-junior relationship, we're just colleagues on set. That's how I see it. If it seems like the hoobae actors could do better, that's just my perspective on their acting, not a reflection of them. They're playing different characters, and they probably understand those characters better than I do. So, I try to respect them, and in return, they respect me."
Jeon Do-yeon
Jeon Do-yeon
In response, Jung Jae-hyung said, "That's not an easy thing to do, because there can sometimes be some hoobaes who are a bit rude and stuff." 

Jeon Do-yeon admitted honestly, "That's true, but I'm not good at saying anything when they are being rude. I either just keep an eye on them or complain about them behind their backs. In front of them, I just say, 'It's good, it's good.' I mean, this is pretty normal, isn't it?" 

Jung Jae-hyung laughed, then joked, "I guess it's their choice to be rude, and it's your choice to complain about them behind their backs." 

He added, "I've actually spoken to some hoobaes about their on-site experience, and their perspetives on us sunbaes is different from what we might think." 

Jeon Do-yeon commented, "When I'm on set though, I focus on the work rather than paying attention to the other actors anyway, so..." then continued with an awkward laugh, "But I must say that there are quite a lot of rude hoobae actors out there." 
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
