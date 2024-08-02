뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were Giving Up Your Career" SOYOU Disses HeeChul on His Weight Gain
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were Giving Up Your Career" SOYOU Disses HeeChul on His Weight Gain

Published 2024.08.02 19:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were Giving Up Your Career" SOYOU Disses HeeChul on His Weight Gain
K-pop girl group SISTAR's member SOYOU dissed HeeChul of boy group Super Junior on his weight gain during their recent conversation.

On July 31, SOYOU guested on HeeChul's YouTube show "Brain Defiler." 

When SOYOU arrived, HeeChul excitedly welcomed her and said to the production crew, "Let me introduce you to my beloved sister, SOYOU."

It was explained that their friendship started in 2010 when HeeChul appeared in SISTAR's music video for "Shady Girl." 

They bonded over their shared love for drinking and years of working in the same industry.
SOYOU
During their conversation, HeeChul mentioned SOYOU being busy as a content creator lately. 

When SOYOU asked if he knew about her channel, HeeChul, recalling a moment, said, "Didn't you and Jung Gigo call me while drunk, filming for your channel?"

SOYOU laughed and exclaimed, "Oh, yeah!" then shared her passion for filming for her channel. 

She mentioned that when filming vlogs for her channel, she does the filming herself. When she travels, she takes along four to five cameras and handles all the directing.
SOYOU
As HeeChul was going through SOYOU's YouTube channel afterward, he pointed at one titled "I'm 62.4kg, and I'm apparently obese! SOYOU's real diet routines," which had garnered 4.5 million views.

Watching the video, HeeChul commented, "62.4kg was my weight at the beginning of last year. I've gained 10kg since then." 

SOYOU responded positively, "But you look good now. You look better than when you were gaining... Umm... A bit too much too fast." 

She added, "When you were gaining weight quickly, I thought, 'Is he giving up on his career? Does he no longer want to be on TV? What’s going on with him?'" with a playful tone.

HeeChul could not help but burst into laughter upon hearing her honest remark.
 

(Credit= '찹찹 ChopChop' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지