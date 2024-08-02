[SBS Star] "I Thought You Were Giving Up Your Career" SOYOU Disses HeeChul on His Weight Gain

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group SISTAR's member SOYOU dissed HeeChul of boy group Super Junior on his weight gain during their recent conversation.On July 31, SOYOU guested on HeeChul's YouTube show "Brain Defiler."When SOYOU arrived, HeeChul excitedly welcomed her and said to the production crew, "Let me introduce you to my beloved sister, SOYOU."It was explained that their friendship started in 2010 when HeeChul appeared in SISTAR's music video for "Shady Girl."They bonded over their shared love for drinking and years of working in the same industry.During their conversation, HeeChul mentioned SOYOU being busy as a content creator lately.When SOYOU asked if he knew about her channel, HeeChul, recalling a moment, said, "Didn't you and Jung Gigo call me while drunk, filming for your channel?"SOYOU laughed and exclaimed, "Oh, yeah!" then shared her passion for filming for her channel.She mentioned that when filming vlogs for her channel, she does the filming herself. When she travels, she takes along four to five cameras and handles all the directing.As HeeChul was going through SOYOU's YouTube channel afterward, he pointed at one titled "I'm 62.4kg, and I'm apparently obese! SOYOU's real diet routines," which had garnered 4.5 million views.Watching the video, HeeChul commented, "62.4kg was my weight at the beginning of last year. I've gained 10kg since then."SOYOU responded positively, "But you look good now. You look better than when you were gaining... Umm... A bit too much too fast."She added, "When you were gaining weight quickly, I thought, 'Is he giving up on his career? Does he no longer want to be on TV? What’s going on with him?'" with a playful tone.HeeChul could not help but burst into laughter upon hearing her honest remark.(Credit= '찹찹 ChopChop' YouTube)(SBS Star)