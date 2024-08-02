뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Recalls TAEMIN Always Teasing Him While He Was in the Military
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Recalls TAEMIN Always Teasing Him While He Was in the Military

Published 2024.08.02 17:52 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Recalls TAEMIN Always Teasing Him While He Was in the Military
K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon shared that TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee often teased him while he was in the military, when he was desperate to get out.

On August 1, Ha Sung Woon appeared on Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show, "Jae Friends." 

When Ha Sung Woon entered the studio, Kim Jae Joong greeted him warmly and shook his hand tightly. 

He then remarked on how much Ha Sung Woon's hair had grown and asked how long it had been since his military discharge.

Ha Sung Woon replied, "It's been about two months. It's been so long since I last saw you."
Ha Sung Woon
As they started talking, Ha Sung Woon confessed, "Since I was recently discharged, I'm not used to being around cameras yet. This feels so awkward. And you know what? I often dream about being in the military these days."

When Kim Jae Joong asked, "I messaged you when you completed your military service, right?" Ha Sung Woon responded, "Yeah, you did. Even when I was in the military, you often contacted me to ask how I was doing and congratulated me on my birthday."

Ha Sung Woon shared his military experience afterward, saying, "Honestly, it was so tough. Some people say that military life suits them, but it definitely wasn't for me. I had such a rough time."

Kim Jae Joong empathized, saying, "Military life isn't easy. No matter how much things have improved for new soldiers, it's still hard."
Ha Sung Woon
Then, Kim Jae Joong asked, "Who did you keep in touch with the most while you were in the military? Any celebrity friends in particular?"

Ha Sung Woon answered, "It was TAEMIN. He messaged me a lot, but he made so much fun of me while I was there. He kept teasing me, saying, 'How many days do you have left? You think it's almost over? Nope! It's totally not!' and he would just crack up." 

The K-pop star continued, "I would call him quite often as well, and whenever I called him, he would be like, 'Why are you calling again when you just called me yesterday?' I called him like once a month! A month felt very long to me, but for those not in the military, time probably flew by."

He also mentioned keeping in touch frequently with D.O. of boy group EXO and actor Lee Jin Uk.

About Lee Jin Uk, Ha Sung Woon shared, "Jin Uk told me that he had a really hard time when he was in the military. Knowing how hard it might be for me, he sent me long messages to comfort me, and I'm really grateful for that."
 

(Credit= 'Jae friends | ST7' YouTube, 'npop_zip' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지