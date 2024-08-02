[SBS Star] VIDEO: Ha Sung Woon Recalls TAEMIN Always Teasing Him While He Was in the Military

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon shared that TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee often teased him while he was in the military, when he was desperate to get out.On August 1, Ha Sung Woon appeared on Kim Jae Joong's YouTube show, "Jae Friends."When Ha Sung Woon entered the studio, Kim Jae Joong greeted him warmly and shook his hand tightly.He then remarked on how much Ha Sung Woon's hair had grown and asked how long it had been since his military discharge.Ha Sung Woon replied, "It's been about two months. It's been so long since I last saw you."As they started talking, Ha Sung Woon confessed, "Since I was recently discharged, I'm not used to being around cameras yet. This feels so awkward. And you know what? I often dream about being in the military these days."When Kim Jae Joong asked, "I messaged you when you completed your military service, right?" Ha Sung Woon responded, "Yeah, you did. Even when I was in the military, you often contacted me to ask how I was doing and congratulated me on my birthday."Ha Sung Woon shared his military experience afterward, saying, "Honestly, it was so tough. Some people say that military life suits them, but it definitely wasn't for me. I had such a rough time."Kim Jae Joong empathized, saying, "Military life isn't easy. No matter how much things have improved for new soldiers, it's still hard."Then, Kim Jae Joong asked, "Who did you keep in touch with the most while you were in the military? Any celebrity friends in particular?"Ha Sung Woon answered, "It was TAEMIN. He messaged me a lot, but he made so much fun of me while I was there. He kept teasing me, saying, 'How many days do you have left? You think it's almost over? Nope! It's totally not!' and he would just crack up."The K-pop star continued, "I would call him quite often as well, and whenever I called him, he would be like, 'Why are you calling again when you just called me yesterday?' I called him like once a month! A month felt very long to me, but for those not in the military, time probably flew by."He also mentioned keeping in touch frequently with D.O. of boy group EXO and actor Lee Jin Uk.About Lee Jin Uk, Ha Sung Woon shared, "Jin Uk told me that he had a really hard time when he was in the military. Knowing how hard it might be for me, he sent me long messages to comfort me, and I'm really grateful for that."(Credit= 'Jae friends | ST7' YouTube, 'npop_zip' X)(SBS Star)