[SBS Star] "They Say He Looks So Much Like Me" 'Kim Moo Yul ♥' Yoon Seung Ah Mentions Her Baby Son
Published 2024.08.02 14:38
Actress Yoon Seung Ah, who had her first child last year, revealed that her baby son, Won-ie, resembles her greatly.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, Yoon Seung Ah shared details about the stylish outfits she wore while traveling to Capri, Italy, with her husband, actor Kim Moo Yul.

The actress explained her motivation for filming this video, "Some times have passed since my travel to Capri, but every single person I see has been still asking me about it."

"I visited Capri and Tokyo back-to-back, and people have been showing a lot of interest in my travel outfits.", she revealed, adding that she wears fancy clothes only when traveling.
Yoon Seung Ah
Yoon Seung Ah talked about the outfits she donned in Capri and why she chose to wear them, going through each photo from the trip.

"Oh, this one is hilarious.", Yoon Seung Ah said, showing one photo from the travel.

"That's the photo of me feeling seasick. I constantly felt nauseous during the trip, even when I was on solid ground. I started feeling queasy while having ice cream, hence the expression on my face."

"Everyone I know told me I looked so much like Won-ie in this photo when they saw it.", the actress shared, referring to her son.
Yoon Seung Ah
"Won-ie looks a lot like me lately. Many people have been curious about what Won-ie looks like, so I'll give you an idea. Imagine you zooming in on me while I have this look of complete immersion on my face; now you've got a glimpse of what Yoon Seung Ah's child looks like.", Yoon Seung Ah said, erupting into laughter.

"The editor on my YouTube channel told me that my son looks so much like me that it sometimes gives them a chill.", the actress shared, leaving viewers curious about her son's appearance.
Yoon Seung Ah
Meanwhile, Yoon Seung Ah and Kim Moo Yul made their relationship public in February 2012 and tied the knot in April 2015.

The couple welcomed their first baby in June 2023, eight years into marriage.
Yoon Seung Ah
(Credit= '승아로운' YouTube, 'doflwl' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
