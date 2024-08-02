뉴스
[SBS Star] "I've Met Both and..." Yu Jae-myung Shares Why Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Make a Cute Couple
Published 2024.08.02 12:06 View Count
Actor Yu Jae-myung shared why he thinks actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin make such a lovely couple. 

On July 31, Yu Jae-myung sat down for an interview to discuss his upcoming drama, "No Way Out." 

The crime drama "No Way Out" stars Yu Jae-myung, Lee Kwang Soo, actress Yum Jung Ah, actor Kim Moo-yul, Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu, and more. 
Yu Jae-myung
When asked about working with Lee Kwang Soo during the interview, the actor said, "Kwang Soo is an amazing young man. He approaches everything with sincerity. To be honest, I didn't know much about him before. Apparently, people called him 'Prince of Asia'? I had no idea why. That's how little I knew about him," he began, laughing. 

Yu Jae-myung continued, "I hardly ever watched 'Running Man.' I would just catch glimpses while channel surfing, so I never really saw Kwang Soo on it. But after working with Kwang Soo on 'No Way Out,' I realized he's an incredible actor. It would be great if he reduced his TV show appearances to focus more on acting. I hope 'No Way Out' becomes the project that firmly establishes Kwang Soo as an actor." 
Lee Kwang Soo
Moreover, Yu Jae-myung lavished praise on Lee Kwang Soo's girlfriend, Lee Sunbin.

Yu Jae-myung stated, "Kwang Soo is very polite, always greeting people at a 90-degree angle despite his tall height. His girlfriend is also a really nice person. I worked with Lee Sunbin on the movie 'Suneung, the Secret of the Exam.' After working with both of them, I can confidently say that they make a very lovely couple."

He emphasized with a smile, "They are a beautiful couple."
Lee Kwang Soo
Back in December 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.

They have now been together for about six years; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.
Lee Kwang Soo
(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram, STUDIO X+U, SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
