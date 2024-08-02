[SBS Star] "I've Met Both and..." Yu Jae-myung Shares Why Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Make a Cute Couple

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yu Jae-myung shared why he thinks actor Lee Kwang Soo and actress Lee Sunbin make such a lovely couple.On July 31, Yu Jae-myung sat down for an interview to discuss his upcoming drama, "No Way Out."The crime drama "No Way Out" stars Yu Jae-myung, Lee Kwang Soo, actress Yum Jung Ah, actor Kim Moo-yul, Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu, and more.When asked about working with Lee Kwang Soo during the interview, the actor said, "Kwang Soo is an amazing young man. He approaches everything with sincerity. To be honest, I didn't know much about him before. Apparently, people called him 'Prince of Asia'? I had no idea why. That's how little I knew about him," he began, laughing.Yu Jae-myung continued, "I hardly ever watched 'Running Man.' I would just catch glimpses while channel surfing, so I never really saw Kwang Soo on it. But after working with Kwang Soo on 'No Way Out,' I realized he's an incredible actor. It would be great if he reduced his TV show appearances to focus more on acting. I hope 'No Way Out' becomes the project that firmly establishes Kwang Soo as an actor."Moreover, Yu Jae-myung lavished praise on Lee Kwang Soo's girlfriend, Lee Sunbin.Yu Jae-myung stated, "Kwang Soo is very polite, always greeting people at a 90-degree angle despite his tall height. His girlfriend is also a really nice person. I worked with Lee Sunbin on the movie 'Suneung, the Secret of the Exam.' After working with both of them, I can confidently say that they make a very lovely couple."He emphasized with a smile, "They are a beautiful couple."Back in December 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.They have now been together for about six years; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.(Credit= 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram, STUDIO X+U, SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)