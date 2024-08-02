[SBS Star] "I've Met Both and..." Yu Jae-myung Shares Why Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sunbin Make a Cute Couple

On July 31, Yu Jae-myung sat down for an interview to discuss his upcoming drama, "No Way Out."
The crime drama "No Way Out" stars Yu Jae-myung, Lee Kwang Soo, actress Yum Jung Ah, actor Kim Moo-yul, Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu, and more.
Yu Jae-myung continued, "I hardly ever watched 'Running Man.' I would just catch glimpses while channel surfing, so I never really saw Kwang Soo on it. But after working with Kwang Soo on 'No Way Out,' I realized he's an incredible actor. It would be great if he reduced his TV show appearances to focus more on acting. I hope 'No Way Out' becomes the project that firmly establishes Kwang Soo as an actor."
Yu Jae-myung stated, "Kwang Soo is very polite, always greeting people at a 90-degree angle despite his tall height. His girlfriend is also a really nice person. I worked with Lee Sunbin on the movie 'Suneung, the Secret of the Exam.' After working with both of them, I can confidently say that they make a very lovely couple."
He emphasized with a smile, "They are a beautiful couple."
They have now been together for about six years; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.
(SBS Star)