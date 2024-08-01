뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE & Suzy Spotted Together; Fans Are Surprised to Find Out They Are Close
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE & Suzy Spotted Together; Fans Are Surprised to Find Out They Are Close

Published 2024.08.01
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE & Suzy Spotted Together; Fans Are Surprised to Find Out They Are Close
Fans reacted with excitement to JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and singer Suzy's unexpected friendship reveal. 

On July 31, the VIP premiere of the upcoming action crime movie "Revolver," starring actor Ji Chang Wook, actresses Jeon Do-yeon, and Im Ji Yeon, drew a crowd of celebrities.

Among them, JENNIE and Suzy were the focus of much attention. 

The pair arrived at the movie theater together, sat side by side during the movie, and left the venue as a duo.
Revolver VIP premiere
Since their friendship was previously unknown, seeing them together sent fans into a frenzy; everyone at the venue went wild.

They also noticed their complementary outfits—JENNIE in a chic all-black outfit and Suzy in a white cardigan with light beige slacks.
Revolver VIP premiere
Lucky fans who were there managed to snap some photos and videos of them walking together and greeting fans after the film. 

When they were shared online, comments expressed their excitement about the unexpected friendship, with reactions like, "Wait, they're friends? Since when?!" "I can't believe these two are friends!!" "Look at them together—so much beauty in one frame!" "Is it weird to say I love seeing pretty people together? It's just so great!" "We need selfies of these two together!!" and more. 

The buzz around their unexpected pairing only grew as fans eagerly reacted and speculated about how their friendship came to be.
 
(Credit= 'annyeongitsbie' X) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
